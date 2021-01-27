Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Syntactic Foam Market by Product Type, Matrix Type (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic), Chemistry, Form (Sheet & Rod, Blocks), Application (Marine & Subsea, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Syntactic Foam Market is estimated to be USD 132 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 169 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.
Syntactic foam finds applications in various end-use industries such as marine & subsea, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, sports & leisure, and others due to its unique properties. The marine & subsea segment led the syntactic foam market in 2019, accounting for a share of 54% in terms of value.
Sports & Leisure is expected to be the fastest-growing material in the Syntactic foam market during the forecast period
Sports & Leisure is the fastest-growing application segment in the syntactic foam market. The growth is due to the emerging sports industry based on syntactic foams, including soccer balls, snow skies, and tennis rackets. These industries together accounted for about 8.1% share of the total market for syntactic foam in 2019 and a CAGR of 5.5% for the forecasted period.
North America is the largest market for Syntactic foam
North America is the largest and fastest-growing market of syntactic foam, with US being the major emerging market. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for syntactic foam from the marine & subsea industries. US is a major manufacturer of syntactic foam and had the highest consumption of syntactic foam. It accounted for a share of about 37.07% of the syntactic foam market, in terms of volume, in 2019.
Research Coverage
The report covers the syntactic foam market based on product type, matrix type, chemistry, form, application, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.
The syntactic foam market comprises major solution providers, such as ALSEAMAR (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Diab (Sweden), Deepwater Buoyancy (New England), and CMT Materials (US), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the syntactic foam market, with their company profiles and key market strategies.
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Syntactic Foam Market
4.2 Syntactic Foam Market, by Region
4.3 North America: Syntactic Foam Market, by Country and End-use Industry
4.4 Syntactic Foam Market: by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Deep Water & Ultra-Deep Water Activities
5.2.1.2 Cost Optimization in Offshore Oil & Gas Projects
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuation in Crude Oil Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Hybrid Syntactic Foams
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Transportation and Logistics Costs
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Players
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain
5.5 Trade Analysis
5.6 Market Map
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Policy & Regulations
5.11.1 International Traffic in Arms Regulations
5.11.2 Reach
5.11.3 International Maritime Organization
5.11.4 OSPAR
5.12 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.12.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.12.2 Production Statistics of Automotive Industry, 2019
6 Syntactic Foam Market, by Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Macro-Sphere
6.2.1 Subsea & Deep Water Buoyancy Application to Drive the Demand
6.3 Micro-Sphere
6.3.1 Increased Demand from Various End-Use Industries to Boost the Market
7 Syntactic Foam Market, by Matrix Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metal Matrix
7.2.1 Excellent Mechanical and Thermal Properties to Drive the Demand
7.3 Polymer Matrix
7.3.1 Increased Demand from Subsea Industry to Boost the Market
7.4 Ceramic Matrix
7.4.1 Can Resist Harsh Environmental Conditions
8 Syntactic Foam Market, by Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Block
8.2.1 Unique Customizable Properties of Blocks to Drive the Demand
8.3 Sheet & Rod
8.3.1 Lightweight, Durable, and Cost-Effective Alternative to Wood, Felt, and Aluminum
9 Syntactic Foam Market, by Chemistry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Epoxy
9.2.1 Rising Deep Water & Ultra-Deep Water Projects Driving the Demand for Epoxy-Based Syntactic Foams
9.3 Others
10 Syntactic Foam Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Marine & Subsea
10.2.1 Rising Deep Water & Ultra-Deep Water Activities to Drive the Market
10.3 Aerospace & Defense
10.3.1 Demand for Syntactic Foam in this Industry Witnessing Moderate Growth
10.4 Sports & Leisure
10.4.1 Market in this Industry to Witness Highest Growth
10.5 Automotive & Transportation
10.5.1 Growing Automotive Industry in APAC and Europe to Boost the Market
10.6 Others
11 Syntactic Foam Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Market Evaluation Framework
12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12.6 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
13.1 ALSEAMAR
13.2 Trelleborg AB
13.3 Resinex
13.4 Diab Group
13.5 Engineered Syntactic Systems
13.6 CMT Materials
13.7 Cuming Microwave Corporation
13.8 Deepwater Buoyancy
13.9 Balmoral
13.10 Acoustic Polymer Ltd.
13.11 Other Company Profiles
13.11.1 AFGlobal
13.11.2 Forum Energy Technologies Inc.
13.11.3 CBM International
13.11.4 Synfoam
13.11.5 Matrix Composites & Engineering
