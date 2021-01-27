Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Syntactic Foam Market by Product Type, Matrix Type (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic), Chemistry, Form (Sheet & Rod, Blocks), Application (Marine & Subsea, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Syntactic Foam Market is estimated to be USD 132 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 169 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.



Syntactic foam finds applications in various end-use industries such as marine & subsea, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, sports & leisure, and others due to its unique properties. The marine & subsea segment led the syntactic foam market in 2019, accounting for a share of 54% in terms of value.



Sports & Leisure is expected to be the fastest-growing material in the Syntactic foam market during the forecast period



Sports & Leisure is the fastest-growing application segment in the syntactic foam market. The growth is due to the emerging sports industry based on syntactic foams, including soccer balls, snow skies, and tennis rackets. These industries together accounted for about 8.1% share of the total market for syntactic foam in 2019 and a CAGR of 5.5% for the forecasted period.



North America is the largest market for Syntactic foam



North America is the largest and fastest-growing market of syntactic foam, with US being the major emerging market. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for syntactic foam from the marine & subsea industries. US is a major manufacturer of syntactic foam and had the highest consumption of syntactic foam. It accounted for a share of about 37.07% of the syntactic foam market, in terms of volume, in 2019.



Research Coverage



The report covers the syntactic foam market based on product type, matrix type, chemistry, form, application, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



The syntactic foam market comprises major solution providers, such as ALSEAMAR (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Diab (Sweden), Deepwater Buoyancy (New England), and CMT Materials (US), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the syntactic foam market, with their company profiles and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Syntactic Foam Market

4.2 Syntactic Foam Market, by Region

4.3 North America: Syntactic Foam Market, by Country and End-use Industry

4.4 Syntactic Foam Market: by Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Deep Water & Ultra-Deep Water Activities

5.2.1.2 Cost Optimization in Offshore Oil & Gas Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuation in Crude Oil Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Hybrid Syntactic Foams

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Transportation and Logistics Costs

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Players

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Market Map

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Policy & Regulations

5.11.1 International Traffic in Arms Regulations

5.11.2 Reach

5.11.3 International Maritime Organization

5.11.4 OSPAR

5.12 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.12.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.12.2 Production Statistics of Automotive Industry, 2019



6 Syntactic Foam Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Macro-Sphere

6.2.1 Subsea & Deep Water Buoyancy Application to Drive the Demand

6.3 Micro-Sphere

6.3.1 Increased Demand from Various End-Use Industries to Boost the Market



7 Syntactic Foam Market, by Matrix Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metal Matrix

7.2.1 Excellent Mechanical and Thermal Properties to Drive the Demand

7.3 Polymer Matrix

7.3.1 Increased Demand from Subsea Industry to Boost the Market

7.4 Ceramic Matrix

7.4.1 Can Resist Harsh Environmental Conditions



8 Syntactic Foam Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Block

8.2.1 Unique Customizable Properties of Blocks to Drive the Demand

8.3 Sheet & Rod

8.3.1 Lightweight, Durable, and Cost-Effective Alternative to Wood, Felt, and Aluminum



9 Syntactic Foam Market, by Chemistry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Epoxy

9.2.1 Rising Deep Water & Ultra-Deep Water Projects Driving the Demand for Epoxy-Based Syntactic Foams

9.3 Others



10 Syntactic Foam Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Marine & Subsea

10.2.1 Rising Deep Water & Ultra-Deep Water Activities to Drive the Market

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.1 Demand for Syntactic Foam in this Industry Witnessing Moderate Growth

10.4 Sports & Leisure

10.4.1 Market in this Industry to Witness Highest Growth

10.5 Automotive & Transportation

10.5.1 Growing Automotive Industry in APAC and Europe to Boost the Market

10.6 Others



11 Syntactic Foam Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 ALSEAMAR

13.2 Trelleborg AB

13.3 Resinex

13.4 Diab Group

13.5 Engineered Syntactic Systems

13.6 CMT Materials

13.7 Cuming Microwave Corporation

13.8 Deepwater Buoyancy

13.9 Balmoral

13.10 Acoustic Polymer Ltd.

13.11 Other Company Profiles

13.11.1 AFGlobal

13.11.2 Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

13.11.3 CBM International

13.11.4 Synfoam

13.11.5 Matrix Composites & Engineering

