Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism - Top 20 Global Destinations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical Tourism - top 20 global destinations examines why the top 20 destination countries are where they are today.
Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each country's share of the total, and the type of medical tourist they are attracting. It highlights those countries that are or are becoming major destinations, why, and what they are doing to promote their country.
This report investigates current and potential opportunities for medical tourism by analysing inbound numbers by country, and revenue.
Most medical tourism reports are out of date by the time they are published, so this one works in a new way. Using a global medical tourism database that is updated weekly, the bespoke report is compiled within 5 working days using the latest information available.
Reason to Buy
Every country and organisation needs to update and refine its medical tourism strategy and to do that they need to know the latest on which countries are doing well, who goes there, the treatment they seek and why they go there.
This report is essential reading to any organisation serious about medical tourism.
Country specific details include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxhn3a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: