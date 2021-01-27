Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-function Kiosk Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global multi-function kiosk market to grow with a CAGR of 24.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global multi-function kiosk market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on multi-function kiosk market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on multi-function kiosk market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global multi-function kiosk market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global multi-function kiosk market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Multi-function Kiosk Market Highlights

2.2. Multi-function Kiosk Market Projection

2.3. Multi-function Kiosk Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Multi-function Kiosk Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Multi-function Kiosk Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Types

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Multi-function Kiosk Market



4. Multi-function Kiosk Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Multi-function Kiosk Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software



6. Global Multi-function Kiosk Market by Types

6.1. Self-service Kiosks

6.2. Information Kiosks

6.3. Internet Kiosks

6.4. Others



7. Global Multi-function Kiosk Market by Application

7.1. Bill Payment

7.2. Grievance Management

7.3. Information Services

7.4. Others



8. Global Multi-function Kiosk Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Multi-function Kiosk Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Multi-function Kiosk Market by Types

8.1.3. North America Multi-function Kiosk Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Multi-function Kiosk Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Multi-function Kiosk Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. AURIONPRO

9.2.2. Aplab Limited

9.2.3. KIOSK Information Systems

9.2.4. Albertsons International Private Limited

9.2.5. Cyber Kiosk Solutions, Inc.

9.2.6. GLUCK INTERNATIONAL LLP

9.2.7. Forbes Technosys Ltd.

9.2.8. Infinitas Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

9.2.9. C-Edge Technologies

9.2.10. LamasaTech Ltd



