London, U.K, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Sound Hire has recently announced that the company has undergone a rebrand and is now trading as The Sound & Light Hire Company.

The Surrey-based outfit felt that it was time to change the name to better reflect the sheer depth and breadth of services they now offer. They have outgrown their roots as a sound hire company and have since expanded to a one-stop audio visual (AV) & event staging hire company specialising in the supply of sound equipment, lighting fixtures, staging services, indoor & outdoor LED screens & also LED furniture for these outdoor events.

The Sound & Light Hire Company name underscores to both existing and would-be customers that all aspects of sound and lighting can be hired from the ever-expanding Guildford, Surrey based company.

Featuring a team of qualified and experienced engineers and technicians, The Sound & Light Hire Company is one of the most reputable sound hire, lighting hire, and event production companies serving the Surrey, London, Hampshire & Barkshire regions. Just to note the company does offer its events services UK wide if you're outside these areas.





The company's crack team shares over 30 years' worth of experience in supplying event production services to live performances, shows, private events, and concerts across the UK. They also have extensive experience in providing event equipment hire services to events all over the UK & have built a name for themselves as one of the most trusted & relabile sound & lighting hire companies in the UK let alone Surrey.

Their stellar national reputation has been built on delivering unforgettable events and experiences for brands, companies, and private individuals. "Our services are tailored to the needs of our customers, and we are never beaten on value for money. Our attention to detail in supplying the best possible sound, lighting equipment, outdoor stages or LED screens for a conference and our ability to confidently oversee all types of event productions is simply unrivalled. It’s a direct consequence of the experience and expertise we’ve developed over the last three decades," said Media and Marketing Manager of The Sound & Light Hire Company.

With new branding and revamped website, The Sound & Light Hire Company is now working towards extending their market reach in Surrey, London, Hampshire and across the UK. "We believe that delivering best-in-class equipment and support services at a price that cannot be beaten. We aim to build upon our regional success by offering our industry-leading services to our clients nationwide," concluded the Marketing Manager.

Recognised as one of the UK's reputable event production companies, The Sound & Light Hire Company offers a broad spectrum of high-end event solutions. They follow a policy of only stocking the best brands in the business when it comes to their hire equipment.

For instance, on the sound side of their business, they only supply market leaders such as Shure and d&b audiotechnik. The same is true of lighting options, with brands such as Showtec and Chauvet featuring heavily. They’ve also developed a reputation for being the “go-to” supplier for LED screens right across Surrey and the wider South East region.





The company is also highly focused on providing a professional approach to detailed event management, taking every client's needs and requirements into account and delivering their goals without any quibbles. From national awards ceremonies to local wedding events, the company understands every event’s importance and gives them the respect they deserve.

"When it comes to event production, we know how crucial it is to understand every nuance of a client's requirements. We spend as long as it takes to gain an in-depth understanding of their vision, objectives, and core requirements. We then call upon our combination of experience and expertise to deliver outstanding event productions with incredible attention-to-detail, putting a smile on our clients’ faces," said the Marketing Manager.

He further added, "Driven by our passion for customer service, we feel that we are so much more than just an expert sound and lighting equipment company. At The Sound & Light Hire Company, we look at the entire production and all its moving parts to make sure we deliver a project that has a lasting impact, and that’s why our brand is the first that comes to people's minds when they need a specialist in AV equipment."

"Since our launch in 2005, The Sound & Light Hire Company we’ve worked incredibly hard to earn our reputation as well-respected audiovisual experts," remarked the CEO of The Sound & Light Hire Company.

He added, "Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and we treat projects as the dynamic challenge they are. It has been a pleasure to deliver solutions that have enhanced our clients’ reputation and have helped them achieve their business objectives. But in many ways, we are only at the beginning of the journey."

Here, is referring to the fact that the rebranding to The Sound & Light Hire company is part of a much more comprehensive overhaul of the events group of which this company plays a crucial role.

With business partners & partner event companies covering different aspects and different clientele within the events industry. They are looking forward to the Sound & Light Hire Company partnering up with these companies to provide an even more extensive list of event services.

One such company is a fellow Surrey-based outfit, Outdoor Stages. As the name suggests, they specialise in supplying outdoor stages to various events across the South East of England and continental Europe. Their services cover a wide range of festival stage hire options and specialist stage-based AV equipment such as stage lighting, sound, outdoor LED screens and PA wings. The company serves many annual festivals on both a national and local scale across Surrey & the UK.

It’s hoped that by partnering up with The Sound & Light Hire Company, this alliance can provide an even more extensive technical event production services for occasions requiring giant festival stages.

“Teaming up with Outdoor Stages was a no-brainer. We already have stages available under The Sound & Light Hire Company umbrella, but nothing quite on the sheer size and scale of Outdoor Stages,”.

“By joining forces, we can supply some of the best sound, lighting & LED screen equipment in the industry in conjunction with some of the biggest stages available to hire within the UK. The partnership makes so much sense because Outdoor Stages is the exclusive supplier for a number of specific festival stages”

This partnership is one step of a broader overarching strategy to bring together the South East’s most prominent event production companies into a powerful overall group. That group has now come to fruition according, through the creation of the On Tour Events brand.

By merging four separate events companies into an overall conglomerate, On Tour Events has achieved the holy grail of becoming an all-encompassing event production brand. With input from all companies within the group, there’s no event that they can’t tackle.

Brand new for 2021, the newly-formed alliance has already been tasked with some of the year’s most significant indoor and outdoor events. They’ll be taking place predominantly in London, but many will take place in North West cities such as Manchester and Liverpool. Bookings are also pencilled in for European tour dates for prominent artists and festivals.

“On Tour Events is something we’ve actually been planning for a long time,” commented the marketing manager. “The pause in the events industry handed to us by the pandemic gave us the time we needed to put everything in place to create the biggest collaborative event production brand in the UK.”

“Each company involved brings something unique to the table. Whether it’s specialist equipment or employees with skills in particular fields such as sound or lighting, staging or custom set design & now live streaming services. Where one company lacks expertise or equipment, another makes up for it. We can now boast an events company that can take on ANY event production from start to finish. From the initial design of a set or stage, right through to running the lights and sound on the day of the event itself. What we’ve created (in friendly partnership with the Sound & Light Hire Company) is an end-to-end solution for technical event productions that simply can’t be matched anywhere in the UK.”





So where does the future lay for the Sound & Light Hire Company as it embarks on its exciting new journey? Hire manager suggests corporate events.

“That’s not a sector we have put all our efforts into as we have been busy with festivals & larger events... well up until now. However, the good news is that we now have the resources to go toe-to-toe with any other event production company in the UK and beyond. We think our superior commitment to our equipment will help us stand head and shoulders above the rest,”

However, according to the Surrey-based owner, it’s a jump up in weight class that won’t affect the success they’ve worked hard to build in the private consumer market, where they supply event production to individuals and smaller, local events:

“Let’s be clear, this is merely an expansion of our event services, not a change in who we target as customers. We will always help to plan weddings, milestone birthday celebrations, and other small events taking place in the community. These types of events are our bread and butter, and our reputation in this specific market is worth too much for us to tarnish it in any way.”

“As excited as we are to work on some larger corporate events, our team will still always be on hand to give product demos to customers dry hiring their equipment from us. Best of all, they’ll do it with enthusiasm and a smile!”

Only time will tell as to whether executing this strategy in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic will pay off, but there is confidence:

“Look, no one had faith that we would get very far when we started hiring out speaker systems to local DJs out of the back of house, yet we’ve done pretty well ever since. We’re used to winning against the odds, and we firmly believe this rebranding and restructuring plan tips those odds in our favour. So it’s fair to say we can’t wait to get started & let's see what we can do, better to try, be positive & productive!”

Whether you need professionals for event services or stage hire to showcase your product at an expo event, The Sound & Light Hire Company has developed a reputation as an industry leader in the events space.

The Surrey-based outfit offers a comprehensive and competitive range of lighting hire, staging services, sound equipment hire, and outdoor LED screen hire to provide a solution to a broad spectrum of events.

