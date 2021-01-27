Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Automation Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author suggests that the global laboratory automation market is predicted to display growth at a CAGR of 5.14% over the assessed period 2021-2028.



Factors such as better than non-automated laboratories, the advancement of laboratory systems, and the surge in R&D sectors, are majorly driving the progress of the studied market.



Additionally, growth in investments in pharma and biotech companies and demand for high accuracy with less turnaround period, are factors generating multiple opportunities for the laboratory automation market. However, physical constraints, costly setup processes, and technology integration challenges negatively impact the market's future growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global laboratory automation market encompasses the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is likely to showcase the fastest growth rate in the global laboratory automation market during the considered period 2021-2028. In China, the rising pharmaceutical industry, along with surging research in genomics, are motivating the studied market's progress. Further, several companies are manufacturing high-quality instruments for diagnostic purposes, including diagnosing infectious conditions by genomic technique. Additionally, the US-based Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening is establishing its operations in China. Therefore, the above-stated factors are likely to propel the laboratory automation market across the APAC region.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The key enterprises engaged in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Tecan Group Ltd, Perkinelmer Inc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, and Hudson Robotics Inc.



Perkinelmer Inc is among the leading providers of services, products, and solutions for diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, and laboratory activities. Its business segments include discovery and analytical solutions, and human health. Among the various solutions, automated liquid handling solutions that the company offers reduce errors, decrease hand-on time, and increase throughput and reproducibility. The company also concentrates on developing diagnostics tools and applications that help detect diseases earlier and accelerate the discovery and development of new therapies. It has a presence in more than 150 countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Laboratory Automation Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Clinical Diagnostics is the Largest Application in the Market

2.2.2. Research Institutes is the Fastest-Growing End-User in the Market

2.2.3. Equipment is the Largest Product Type in the Laboratory Automation Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Better Than Non-Automated Laboratories

2.6.2. Advancement of Laboratory Systems

2.6.3. Rise in Research & Development Sector

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Costly Setup Process

2.7.2. Physical Constraints

2.7.3. Technology Integration Challenge

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Growth in Investments in Pharma and Biotech Companies

2.8.2. Demand for High Accuracy With Less Turnaround Period

2.9. Key Strategic Developments

2.9.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Launch & Developments

2.9.3. Partnership, Contract/Agreement, & Collaboration

2.9.4. Business Expansion

2.10. Impact of Coronavirus on Laboratory Automation Market



3. Global Laboratory Automation Market Outlook - by Application

3.1. Clinical Diagnostics

3.2. Drug Discovery

3.3. Genomics Solutions

3.4. Proteomics Solutions



4. Global Laboratory Automation Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

4.2. Research Institutes

4.3. Other End-Users



5. Global Laboratory Automation Market Outlook - by Product Type

5.1. Equipment

5.1.1. Automated Liquid Handlers

5.1.2. Automated Plate Handlers

5.1.3. Robotic Arms

5.1.4. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (Asrs)

5.1.5. Analyzers

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Laboratory Information Management Systems

5.2.2. Laboratory Information System

5.2.3. Chromatography Data System

5.2.4. Electronic Lab Notebook

5.2.5. Scientific Data Management System



6. Global Laboratory Automation Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Application

6.1.2. Market by End-User

6.1.3. Market by Product Type

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Application

6.2.2. Market by End-User

6.2.3. Market by Product Type

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Application

6.3.2. Market by End-User

6.3.3. Market by Product Type

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Application

6.4.2. Market by End-User

6.4.3. Market by Product Type

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Application

6.5.2. Market by End-User

6.5.3. Market by Product Type

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Becton Dickinson and Company

7.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

7.3. Danaher Corporation

7.4. Hudson Robotics Inc

7.5. Synchron Lab Automation

7.6. Agilent Technologies Inc

7.7. Siemens Healthineers AG

7.8. Tecan Group Ltd

7.9. Perkinelmer Inc

7.10. F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

7.11. Abbott Laboratories



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



