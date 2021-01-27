Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robot: Patent Distribution, Market Trends, and Opportunities " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Collaborative robots are designed to interact closely with staff in a co-working environment. Due to diverse work requirements, designing automated work tasks carried out by robots has become more and more popular.
With the human-machine interface advantage, collaborative robots have become an option for many companies when they evaluate automation solutions in recent years. This report looks into several key fields and sectors in which most collaborative robot patents are filed, examines key collaborative patent distribution by technology, and explores their key applications.
List of Topics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Background
1.1 Technology Definition
2. Patent Mining
3. Patent Analysis
3.1 Analysis by Field
3.2 Analysis by Technology
3.3 Analysis by Technology and Patent Application Year
4. Analyst's Perspective
Appendix
List of Companies
List of Tables
Table 1 Collaborative Robot Patent Share by Field, Technology, Class, and Subclass
Table 2 Matrix of Collaborative Robot Patent Counts by Technology and Patent Application Year
List of Figures
Figure 1 Collaborative Robot Illustration
Figure 2 Collaborative Patent Share by Field
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqsvaw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: