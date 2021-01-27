Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market Research Report by Function (Assembly, Distribution, Kitting, Order Picking, and Storage), by Type (Autostore, Carousel, Mid Load, Mini Load, and Unit Load), by Industry - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market is expected to grow from $8,046.14 Million in 2020 to $12,506.87 Million by the end of 2025.



This research report categorizes the Automated Storage & Retrieval System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Function, the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market is examined across Assembly, Distribution, Kitting, Order Picking, and Storage.

Based on Type, the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market is examined across Autostore, Carousel, Mid Load, Mini Load, Unit Load, Vertical Buffer Module, and Vertical Lift Module. The Carousel is further studied across Horizontal Carousel and Vertical Carousel.

Based on Industry, the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market is examined across Automotive, Aviation, Chemicals & Advance Materials, E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Retail, and Semiconductors & Electronics.

Based on Geography, the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market including Automation Logistics Corporation, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Beumer Group GmbH & Co KG, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Dematic Corporation, Ferretto Group SpA, Hanel GmbH & Co. KG, Kardex Group, Kion Group AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Schaefer Systems International, Inc., Sencorp Inc., SSI Schaefer Systems International, Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Corporation, TGW Logistics Group, and Vanderlande Industries B.V..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Industry Outlook

3.4. Function Outlook

3.5. Type Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand for automated storage and retrieval system in the automotive industry

5.1.1.2. Optimum utilization of space and rise in labor costs

5.1.1.3. Better inventory control with improved accuracy, productivity, and efficiency in the supply chain

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial investment requirement

5.1.2.2. Need for technical expertise and periodic training

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing demand for automation in the e-commerce industry

5.1.3.2. High demand for cold chain automated storage and retrieval system in APAC

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues with operational processes due to technical glitches results in increase downtime

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market, By Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Assembly

6.3. Distribution

6.4. Kitting

6.5. Order Picking

6.6. Storage



7. Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Autostore

7.3. Carousel

7.3.1. Horizontal Carousel

7.3.2. Vertical Carousel

7.4. Mid Load

7.5. Mini Load

7.6. Unit Load

7.7. Vertical Buffer Module

7.8. Vertical Lift Module



8. Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market, By Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Aviation

8.4. Chemicals & Advance Materials

8.5. E-Commerce

8.6. Food & Beverages

8.7. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

8.8. Metals & Heavy Machinery

8.9. Retail

8.10. Semiconductors & Electronics



9. Americas Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automated Storage & Retrieval System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Automation Logistics Corporation

13.2. Bastian Solutions, Inc.

13.3. Beumer Group GmbH & Co KG

13.4. Daifuku Co., Ltd

13.5. Dematic Corporation

13.6. Ferretto Group SpA

13.7. Hanel GmbH & Co. KG

13.8. Kardex Group

13.9. Kion Group AG

13.10. KNAPP AG

13.11. KUKA AG

13.12. Mecalux, S.A.

13.13. Murata Machinery, Ltd.

13.14. Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

13.15. Sencorp Inc.

13.16. SSI Schaefer Systems International

13.17. Swisslog Holding AG

13.18. System Logistics Corporation

13.19. TGW Logistics Group

13.20. Vanderlande Industries B.V.



14. Appendix

14.1. Discussion Guide



