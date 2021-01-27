Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Two-wheeler Market Outlook to 2025 - Vehicle Electrification and Shared Mobility Trends Transforming the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study discusses the post-pandemic growth opportunities in the Indian two-wheeler (2W) market. It also analyzes the segment-wise impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on 2W sales in the country.
The base year for this study is 2020 and the forecast runs through 2025.
The need for personal transport has increased during the pandemic, and this will boost the sales of 2Ws in the short term as they are the cheapest mode of personal transport available. The entry level motorcycles market will gain the biggest share during these times as first-time buyers will opt for the smaller capacity engines as they provide increased mileage which is a major purchase influencer in the segment. Sales of scooters will be affected over the next 2 years as urban demand is expected to remain hit in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic and a rise in rural demand will lead to a surge in motorcycle sales even during these difficult times.
Monthly and quarterly sales are analyzed to determine the timeline for a revival of market prospects. The historical sales trends are provided along with the segment-wise sales of scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles. These 3 segments are further deep dived and analyzed by engine capacities. The forecast for sales by vehicle segment is provided till 2025. The key market drivers and restraints are also discussed.
Key growth opportunities in the market are discussed, wherein different aspects like connected 2W market, growth of shared mobility business models, increasing demand for premium motorcycles, and future retail strategies are analyzed in detail. The future of electric 2Ws in India, along with a forecast for sales up to 2025, is provided. The future of the e-Commerce business in the country along with the growing online food delivery market and their impact of the electric 2W market are also analyzed.
