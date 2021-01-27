Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Classroom Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global digital classroom market to grow with a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global digital classroom market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on digital classroom market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on digital classroom market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global digital classroom market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global digital classroom market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the digital classroom market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the digital classroom market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global digital classroom market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Digital Classroom Market Highlights

2.2. Digital Classroom Market Projection

2.3. Digital Classroom Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Digital Classroom Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Digital Classroom Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Digital Classroom Market



4. Digital Classroom Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Digital Classroom Market by Product

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Content

5.3. Software



6. Global Digital Classroom Market by Application

6.1. K-12

6.2. Higher Education



7. Global Digital Classroom Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Digital Classroom Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Digital Classroom Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Digital Classroom Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Digital Classroom Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Dell

8.2.2. Jenzabar

8.2.3. Blackboard

8.2.4. Promethean World Ltd

8.2.5. Oracle

8.2.6. Discovery Education

8.2.7. Pearson Education

8.2.8. Educomp

8.2.9. Ellucian

8.2.10. Echo360

8.2.11. D2L



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkqufo

