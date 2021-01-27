Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Research Report by Product, by End Use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market is expected to grow from $93,978.66 Million in 2020 to $56,788.90 Million by the end of 2025.
This research report categorizes the Electronic Equipment Repair Service to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market including B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH, Electronix Services, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc., Mendtronix Inc., MicroFirst Gaming Inc., Moduslink Global Solutions, Quest International, Inc., Redington Services, The Cableshoppe Inc., and uBreakiFix, iCracked, Inc..
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Product Outlook
3.4. Service Type Outlook
3.5. End Use Outlook
3.6. Geography Outlook
3.7. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, By Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Consumer Electronics Repair
6.3. Home Appliances Repair
6.4. Industrial Equipment Repair
6.5. Medical Equipment Repair
7. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, By Service Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. In Warranty
7.3. Out of Warranty
8. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, By End Use
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Industrial or Commercial
8.3. Residential
9. Americas Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. South Korea
10.10. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH
13.2. Electronix Services
13.3. Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc.
13.4. Mendtronix Inc.
13.5. MicroFirst Gaming Inc.
13.6. Moduslink Global Solutions
13.7. Quest International, Inc.
13.8. Redington Services
13.9. The Cableshoppe Inc.
13.10. uBreakiFix, iCracked, Inc.
14. Appendix
14.1. Discussion Guide
