IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances, known industry-wide for raising standards in quality appliances, continues the largest portfolio redesign in the brand’s U.S. history in 2021 with the new 500 Series standard-depth French door bottom mount refrigerator. With the entire reinvented Bosch refrigeration collection built from the ground up to address top consumer needs, the new standard-depth French door models are designed with recent consumer shifts in mind:
Featuring the streamlined, functional and award-winning French door design that has captured attention across the country, Bosch invites consumers to raise their refrigeration standards yet again in 2021 with the new 500 Series standard-depth refrigerator. The new Bosch 500 Series standard-depth refrigerators feature the brand’s latest industry-first refrigeration innovation, the QuickIcePro System™, alongside ample storage space to deliver on everyday needs in the kitchen—from advanced water and ice production to optimal freshness and flexible organization—without compromise.
“Bosch believes consumers should not have to compromise when it comes to their refrigerator, especially during a time when we rely on our appliances more than ever,” said Anja Prescher, Bosch home appliances Brand Director. “While there is often a tradeoff between enough ice capacity and a spacious interior, Bosch is proud to introduce a refrigerator that offers both so consumers don’t have to choose. From our stunning counter-depth French door bottom mount refrigerators unveiled in 2019 to the 500 Series standard-depth refrigerators in 2021, we invite consumers to raise their standards with a new Bosch refrigerator designed for everyday needs and greater convenience in the kitchen.”
Offered in a variety of sizes, styles, models and with new industry-first advancements, each Bosch French door bottom mount refrigerator, including the new 500 Series standard-depth unit, features Home Connect™ and is purposefully designed for consumers to raise expectations of what a refrigerator can do.
Key features address top consumer trends, including:
Ice-Obsessed Hydration at its Best:
Freshness & Organization Without Compromise:
Nothing to Wine About:
As part of the reinvented French door bottom mount refrigeration collection from Bosch, the new 500 Series standard-depth refrigerator will be available midyear 2021. To view French door bottom mount refrigeration models available now, visit the Fresh by Design, QuickIcePro or Refreshment Center pages on www.bosch-home.com/us. Or, connect with Bosch on Facebook (facebook.com/BoschAppliances), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS) Instagram (@BoschHomeUS) or Pinterest (@BoschHomeUS).
*Based on single ice maker production rates during a 24-hour period, measured per IEC standard and manufacturer user’s manuals, for brands identified in US and Canada TraQline as freestanding French door bottom mount refrigerators.
**Based on single ice maker production rates during a 24 hour period, measured per IEC standards, when the ice bin was removed. Results may vary depending on operating conditions.
***Based on filling 8 oz. glasses.
About Bosch home appliances
Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.
