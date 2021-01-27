IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances, the award-winning market leader in dishwashers for over a decade, today announced the expansion of its dishwasher portfolio alongside new research in partnership with Reckitt Benckiser conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amplified by more cooking, experimenting and time in the kitchen, followed by months of rigorous dishwasher use, the study found increased demand for cleaning, drying, capacity and convenience in this category as Americans seek a deeper, more hygienic clean throughout the home and kitchen.
Always keeping consumer needs at the heart of its innovations, the 2021 Bosch dishwasher line aims to revitalize consumer confidence in the kitchen and simplify cleanup with its innovative drying technologies, intuitive connected solutions and quality performance features more widely available in new 18- and 24-inch ADA compliant dishwashers.
“Bosch continuously strives to infuse our dishwasher portfolio with consumer-driven innovations, especially during a time when it feels like the dishes never stop,” said Bosch home appliances Brand Director Anja Prescher. “With an even stronger understanding of how users are interacting with their dishwashers as a result of an unprecedented year, we are incredibly proud to expand our award-winning portfolio with enhanced ADA compliant dishwashers, bringing our sophisticated technology, quality performance and purposeful features to more households across America.”
Key features in new 18- and 24-inch ADA compliant dishwashers as well as existing Bosch dishwashers were developed using years of consumer insights to deliver a complete line that does the heavy lifting for the consumer—from a quality clean to a perfect dry—including:
As a result, Bosch is empowering consumers with the following four tips and tricks to get the most out of their dishwasher in 2021:
In 2021, Bosch is proud to deliver on consumer dishwasher needs with its quality, award-winning portfolio. New Bosch 18-inch ADA compliant dishwashers will be available in Q1 2021 and the 24-inch models will be available in Q2 2021. For more on Bosch dishwashers available now, visit www.bosch-home.com/us or the Bosch Dishwasher Builder Tool. Connect with Bosch on Facebook (@BoschHome), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS), Instagram (@BoschHomeUS) or Pinterest (@BoschHomeUS).
*Based on aggregate average drying performance of Bosch Dishwashers with CrystalDry on combined household load including plastics, glass, steel, and porcelain as compared to Bosch Dishwashers with PureDry. Drying performance may vary by dish type.
**Based on average drying performance of Bosch Dishwashers with AutoAir™ after seven hours as compared to Bosch Dishwashers with PureDry™
***According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s 2020 Living Impacts Design study
About Bosch home appliances
Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.
About This Study
Quantitative and qualitative studies conducted by Bosch and Reckitt Benckiser in July 2020 with over 1,000 automatic dishwasher owners and considerers regarding insights and implications of COVID-19.
