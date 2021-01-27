Bosch meets demand for cleaning, drying, capacity and convenience with award-winning dishwasher portfolio as well as new ADA compliant models.

Bosch meets demand for cleaning, drying, capacity and convenience with award-winning dishwasher portfolio as well as new ADA compliant models.

A new Bosch and Reckitt Benckiser dishwasher study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic found increased demand for cleaning, drying, capacity and convenience



The study also found that a thoroughly clean home is now expected, especially in the kitchen, with consumers cleaning more and 65% taking extra steps to ensure a hygienic clean

Bosch meets demand with award-winning Bosch dishwasher portfolio as well as new ADA compliant models and offers four tips for efficient dishwasher use



IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances, the award-winning market leader in dishwashers for over a decade, today announced the expansion of its dishwasher portfolio alongside new research in partnership with Reckitt Benckiser conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amplified by more cooking, experimenting and time in the kitchen, followed by months of rigorous dishwasher use, the study found increased demand for cleaning, drying, capacity and convenience in this category as Americans seek a deeper, more hygienic clean throughout the home and kitchen.

Always keeping consumer needs at the heart of its innovations, the 2021 Bosch dishwasher line aims to revitalize consumer confidence in the kitchen and simplify cleanup with its innovative drying technologies, intuitive connected solutions and quality performance features more widely available in new 18- and 24-inch ADA compliant dishwashers.

“Bosch continuously strives to infuse our dishwasher portfolio with consumer-driven innovations, especially during a time when it feels like the dishes never stop,” said Bosch home appliances Brand Director Anja Prescher. “With an even stronger understanding of how users are interacting with their dishwashers as a result of an unprecedented year, we are incredibly proud to expand our award-winning portfolio with enhanced ADA compliant dishwashers, bringing our sophisticated technology, quality performance and purposeful features to more households across America.”

Key features in new 18- and 24-inch ADA compliant dishwashers as well as existing Bosch dishwashers were developed using years of consumer insights to deliver a complete line that does the heavy lifting for the consumer—from a quality clean to a perfect dry—including:

Many Americans have a preconceived notion of needing to pre-rinse their dishes before loading the dishwasher. Further, 94% handwash items like glassware, nearly all plastics, serving platters and more. Bosch’s five-point PrecisionWash™ system was designed to eliminate this step for consumers, so users can simply scrape off excess food, load the dishwasher, press start and walk away with the confidence that their dishes will come out sparkling clean after every cycle.

Ninety percent of Americans use a manual drying method post-cycle. Recognizing that dry dishes are just as important as clean dishes, Bosch CrystalDry™ and AutoAir™ take the brand’s traditional drying cycles a step further using natural elements like minerals and fresh air to enhance drying results by up to 60%* and 40%**, respectively, even on plastics.

A new Bosch and Reckitt Benckiser study found that increased dishwasher usage during the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified pre-existing desires for a quality clean and dry as well as loading capacity, flexibility and overall convenience. From connectivity to one of the industry’s largest third rack loading capacities and more, Bosch dishwashers deliver on this need.



As a result, Bosch is empowering consumers with the following four tips and tricks to get the most out of their dishwasher in 2021:

Utilize Available Features for Optimal Performance – Sixty four percent of Americans have significantly increased their cleaning routine this year. When it comes to the dishes, simplify the cleanup process by taking advantage of special options and features available in your dishwasher. For example, the use of a rinse aid alongside special drying technologies like CrystalDry™, AutoAir™ or PureDry™ can help deliver better drying results for dishes that are ready to be put away as soon as the cycle is complete. And, the Sanitize option on Bosch dishwashers will save your hands from extra hot water while meeting NSF requirements for sanitization. Work Smarter, Not Harder – Offering 12 models from 300 to 800 Series in 18- or 24-inch widths, Bosch is bringing Home Connect™ to all ADA compliant models for greater convenience in the kitchen, including downloadable features like a new Favorite button so users can access their preferred cycle combination with ease. The dishwashers also feature hands-free voice control operation via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant as well as “Voice Over” support for audible descriptions of the app interface. Home Connect is also available now on select 800 and Benchmark Series 24-inch dishwashers. Load with Confidence – Knowing how to load the dishwasher is half the battle in achieving clean and dry dishes. Load dishes at an angle or facing down so excess water can simply run off. And, rely on Bosch’s new drying technologies and flexible loading features like the adjustable RackMatic™ rack or MyWay™ third rack for more complex loads. With the goal of doing all the dirty work for you, Bosch dishwashers provide customizable loading solutions and a powerful clean consumer can rely on to tackle any load and skip the handwashing. Customization Is Key – With consumers seeking kitchens that bring simplicity to living in place for all ages and skills***, the full Bosch dishwasher portfolio offers solutions for any household or consumer, no matter their age, physical orientation or ability. Beyond a variety of features, finishes, sizes and styles available across the Bosch dishwasher portfolio for various lifestyle needs, new 18- and 24-inch ADA compliant dishwashers provide easy accessibility to quality performance features and flexible design options for those with special height requirements.

In 2021, Bosch is proud to deliver on consumer dishwasher needs with its quality, award-winning portfolio. New Bosch 18-inch ADA compliant dishwashers will be available in Q1 2021 and the 24-inch models will be available in Q2 2021. For more on Bosch dishwashers available now, visit www.bosch-home.com/us or the Bosch Dishwasher Builder Tool. Connect with Bosch on Facebook (@BoschHome), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS), Instagram (@BoschHomeUS) or Pinterest (@BoschHomeUS).

*Based on aggregate average drying performance of Bosch Dishwashers with CrystalDry on combined household load including plastics, glass, steel, and porcelain as compared to Bosch Dishwashers with PureDry. Drying performance may vary by dish type.

**Based on average drying performance of Bosch Dishwashers with AutoAir™ after seven hours as compared to Bosch Dishwashers with PureDry™

***According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s 2020 Living Impacts Design study

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

About This Study

Quantitative and qualitative studies conducted by Bosch and Reckitt Benckiser in July 2020 with over 1,000 automatic dishwasher owners and considerers regarding insights and implications of COVID-19.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0dcd43f1-a9d1-4246-b2fd-52b31d505027

Media Contact:

Nicole Kubitz

415-692-3059

Nicole.Kubitz@finnpartners.com