Vancouver, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacuzzi | Swim Spas FORM , the sports wearable technology company behind the FORM Smart Swim Goggles, today announced its partnership with Jacuzzi Brands LLC swim spas. Through the partnership, FORM will bring an exclusive connected swim spa experience to their FORM Smart Swim Goggles and Jacuzzi brands swim spas including Jacuzzi®, Hydropool®, ThermoSpas® and SwimLife.

The partnership comes in the midst of a global demand for at-home and connected fitness options, as consumers look for ways to be held accountable to their fitness goals, while training from home. Available immediately, the update marks the first connected swim experience catered to swim spa users.



Through the free firmware update, all swim spa swimmers will now be able to experience FORM’s patented display and optics currently available for pool and open water swimming. Customizable metrics include time, calories, and optional heart rate, displayed in front of a swimmer in real-time. Additionally, through an exclusive connected swim spa experience, swimmers with compatible Jacuzzi®, Hydropool®, ThermoSpas® and SwimLife swim spas will also have the ability to configure the speed setting on their swim spa to their FORM Goggles, enabling them to see their distance. This is a game changer for swim spa swimmers, creating a more engaging meaningful swim experience. No more guessing.



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jacuzzi, a brand with an established track record of elevating people’s lifestyles, to complete the swim experience provided by the FORM goggles,” said FORM founder and CEO Dan Eisenhardt. “Swimmers can now access real-time performance metrics whether they’re training in the pool, in open water or in swim spas. Our goal at FORM has always been to make the swim experience better for everyone. With this partnership, swimmers can truly make the most out of their swimming year-round, however they choose to train.”

Launched in August 2019, FORM goggles are the first premium swimming goggles with a see-through, augmented-reality display that delivers performance metrics in real-time. Metrics like split times, distance, stroke rate, pace per 100, and calories are displayed directly in the swimmer’s line of sight while they swim, doing away with the need to look at the pace clock and juggle numbers in their heads. With the FORM goggles, the data you need when swimming automatically appears in front of you, allowing swimmers to focus on technique.





“At Jacuzzi, we’re committed to providing high-performance products that inspire, enrich and improve people’s lifestyles,” said Doug Gillespie, VP Global Sales Training at Jacuzzi. “We’ve been truly impressed by FORM’s ability to find new and innovative ways to improve the swim experience for everyone. Partnering with them was a natural next step in our mission to elevate the swim spa experience for our customers.”

Beginning this month, swim spa customers orders will receive a pair of FORM Smart Swim Goggles with every new purchase of a Hydropool®, ThermoSpas® or SwimLife® swim spa.

FORM goggles ship globally and are available at formswim.com , on Apple.com , and on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Australia and Japan. The FORM Swim App is available as a free download from the App Store and from Google Play™ .

For more information visit: formswim.com

About FORM

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Canada, FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. The company’s founder and CEO, Dan Eisenhardt, swam competitively for 14 years before starting his career as a sports technology entrepreneur. His previous company, Recon Instruments, was founded in 2008, introduced the world’s first smart eyewear for sports in 2010, and was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2015. At FORM, Dan is joined by a team of industry veterans with decades of combined expertise in sports-eyewear design, activity-tracking algorithms, and augmented-reality optics.

About Jacuzzi

Jacuzzi Brands LLC, through its subsidiaries, is a global manufacturer and distributor of

branded bath and spa products. These include whirlpool baths, spas and spa accessories, showers, saunas, bathtubs, water care supplies and other plumbing products. Our products are marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including JACUZZI®, THERMOSPAS®, SwimLife®, and HYDROPOOL®. For more information about Jacuzzi, visit jacuzzi.com .

