Edmonton, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), is expanding ambitiously with the addition of 13 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Emerging as Canada’s only true ULCC, Flair will accelerate its disruptive mission to make travel affordable for all Canadians.

“Canadians have been paying too much for too long. We must do our part to ensure affordable air travel is available to all Canadians across Canada if travel and tourism are to return this year,” says Stephen Jones, President & CEO of Flair Airlines. “Our efficient new aircraft will provide us the foundation to execute our ULCC business model. These planes will enable us to keep fares low while expanding our service to meet travel demand. As a ULCC, we have an extraordinary impact on the lives of Canadians and the communities in which they live by making travel across the country affordable and accessible.”

The new aircraft will allow Flair to achieve the lowest cost per seat mile of any Canadian airline. The aircraft will deliver fuel savings and cut the airlines CO2 emissions by 14%. Lower per passenger emissions are a vital step in lowering Flair’s carbon footprint as it works to become Canada’s greenest and most sustainable airline.

“In advance of the new 737-8 aircraft joining our fleet of existing 737-800s, Flair’s team of pilots, maintenance professionals, flight attendants and safety officers will conduct extensive testing and training programs,” says Jones. “Our team continues to work tirelessly to ensure our processes and training help better our already impeccable safety standards. We look forward to working with Boeing and our regulators to ensure a smooth entry into service for this fantastic aircraft.”

The new 737-8 aircraft will come with a fresh, modern look to reflect the evolution of the Flair brand and will be comfortably configured to seat 189 passengers and fly 3,550 nautical miles (6,570 km). The aircraft allow Flair to grow its network across Canada with increased options for low fare service to a greater number of destinations. Flair is currently accepting expressions of interest from airports interested in partnering with Flair to provide ULCC service to their communities.

Flair will lease the initial 13 aircraft from one of its significant financiers, 777 Partners, who recently entered into an agreement with Boeing for 24 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft along with options to purchase another 60 737-8 aircraft. Flair’s new management team, led by ULCC veterans Stephen Jones and new Chief Commercial Officer Garth Lund, both formerly with Wizz Air, will begin accepting delivery of the new aircraft in early 2021. With this order, Flair is well on the way to achieving its “F50” ambition of growing to 50 planes within five years.

“The days of limited choices and frustration with high fares from legacy carriers are gone,” says Jones. “Flair, and ultra low-cost travel, is here to stay. No longer will Canadians pay a premium to explore their own country.”

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) with a mission to make travel affordable and accessible for all Canadians. With a fleet of 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, Flair currently serves ten cities and provides service exclusively in Canada. For more information please visit www.flyflair.com

