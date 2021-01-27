Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable predictions, global medical robots market size was valued at USD 5.06 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.5% during 2020-2027. There has been an upsurge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries owing to faster recovery periods, increased safety, fewer cuts, and reduced pain, which in turn is one of the key factors augmenting the demand for medical robots across the globe.

Moreover, the document talks about the various market segmentations such as products & services, application scope, and regional outlook. It not only elaborates on the current share of these segments, but also highlights their individual impact towards the overall market outlook. The study also offers crucial insights regarding the competitive landscape by mentioning the business strategies as well as product innovations conducted by the industry participants.

For those unaware, medical robots are an advanced service system which are primarily used in and out of hospitals in a bid to offer better patient care. This system not only helps in reducing operational workload among medical staff but also allow them to take better care of patients. Thus, widespread adoption of medical robots to provide remote care, reduce hospital acquired infections, and efficiently as well as accurately draw blood from patients is stimulating the overall industry outlook.

Additionally, technological advancements and subsequent development of innovative and high efficiency surgical robots coupled with their extensive use in laparoscopies surgeries are favoring global medical robots market dynamics. However, high costs associated with robot-based surgeries may potentially hinder the overall industry remuneration in the upcoming years.

Summarizing the market segmentations

Global medical robots market is segmented on the basis of product & services and application scope. Speaking of product & services, the market is further split into services, robotic systems, and instruments & accessories. The application reach of the overall market consists of neurosurgery, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy applications, laparoscopy, and others.

Highlighting the geographical landscape

Based on regional outlook, worldwide medical robots market is bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Among these, estimates cite that Asia-Pacific currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to showcase similar growth trends in the ensuing years. Increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions coupled with increasing utilization of medical robots in China and Japan are positively swaying the business dynamics in Asia-Pacific.

On the other hand, North America is also slated to amass considerable revenue for global medical robots market by the end of the forecast period, primarily due to growing demand for surgical and hospital robots.

