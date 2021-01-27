Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the supply chain analytics market which estimates the industry valuation of supply chain analytics will cross US$ 10 billion by 2027. The increasing need to gain critical organizational data and optimize supply chain operations based on a large volume of data is significantly contributing to the market growth.

The inventory analytics solution market is anticipated to grow at more than 13% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Advanced capabilities including tracking of inventory turnover and transport & warehouse equipment, have contributed to the rising demand. Companies can use this solution to manage their key performance indicators and optimize inventory costs & real-time visibility across the supply chain. With a rise in modernization across supply chains, the demand for inventory analytics solutions is growing significantly over the forecast period.

The large enterprise segment is projected to witness a growth rate of over 15% through 2027. The majority of enterprises with geographically dispersed production facilities and customer base will require remote visibility across the supply chain. The use of a supply chain analytics platform provides real-time visibility across supply chain operations. Large enterprises can leverage these solutions to mitigate the impact and prevent the disruption before it occurs. The remote visibility and administration capabilities are contributing to the rise in demand from large enterprises.

The increasing demand for a connected and holistic view across supply chain operations is supporting the supply chain analytics market revenue. The enterprise-wide need for data-driven decisions in procurement and production is contributing to the demand for supply chain analytics solutions. Supply chain analytics solution provides access to unstructured data across supply chains, comprehensive visibility, and collaboration between stakeholders. The increasing need for actionable analytical insights and to automate operational workflows are expected to drive the market growth.

The supply chain analytics market from on-premise deployment is predicted to hold above 60% share in 2027. The several security and cost benefits offered by on-premise supply chain analytics tools are contributing to the rising demand. The on-premise deployment eliminates the need for connecting to the cloud gateways, mitigating cyber risks. In addition, companies can connect a particular supply chain analytics platform with the existing ERP systems. Functional capabilities along with effective backup & recovery functions of the supply chain analytics solutions are fueling the segment growth.

The use of supply chain analytics solutions across transport and logistics applications is expected to grow significantly from 2021 to 2027. Transport and logistics companies can leverage analytics tools to reduce the overhead costs and enhance efficiency as they are required to maintain sales & operations along with fleet efficiencies. The supply chain analytics solution can provide a centralized view of the overall logistics & transport operations. This can further enable companies to make proactive decisions to ensure business efficiencies.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow exponentially in the global supply chain analytics market with around 20% CAGR during 2021 to 2027. Consistent growth in the retail, infrastructure, and logistics sectors across countries is poised to boost the regional demand. Additionally, public and private enterprises in the region are emphasizing on analytics solutions to mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions. For instance, in May 2020, the National Economic and Development Authority of the Philippines launched supply chain analytics tools to monitor and resolve the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This helped the authority to manage the supply chain operations effectively through in-depth real-time visibility.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of integrated analytics solutions for the supply chain management. For instance, in January 2020, Tecsys, Inc. launched an integrated advanced analytics solution to assist in retail supply chain operations. The company integrated Microsoft’s BI tool with its order management analytics platform. This integration helped the company to ensure cloud-based access to a large volume of data generated by companies and retailers. This launch enabled the company to serve large enterprises with an analytics-based supply chain platform.

Some major findings of the supply chain analytics market report include:

The growing need for comprehensive visibility and multi-enterprise engagement across the supply chain is contributing to the market growth.

Protection against data breaches & cybercrimes and remote access across enterprises are supporting technological development in the market.

North America is expected to hold a major market share for supply chain analytics solutions due to the expansive presence of enterprises and the penetration of supply chain solutions.

Major players operating in the supply chain analytics market are Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Capgemini SE, IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of integrated supply chain analytics platforms.

