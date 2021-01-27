Tarrytown, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of better-for-you nighttime snacks formulated for better sleep, today announced that Nightfood is now available through both UNFI and KeHE, the two largest distributors of natural and better-for-you products in North America.



UNFI is the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor delivering healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada. They provide over 250,000 natural, organic, and conventional products to more than 30,000 customers including, conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retailers, ecommerce retailers and the food service industry.

KeHE distributes thousands of brands through their 16 distribution centers and also counts a customer base of over 30,000 retailers. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation, with over 5,500 employees.

“As of December, Nightfood is now available through the two largest natural food distributors in UNFI and KeHE,” commented Nightfood COO Jenny Mitchell. “We’ve recently received commitments from new accounts in the natural channels who will be buying through these distributors along with some larger, more mainstream accounts we’ve also secured, to whom we’ll be selling Nightfood direct.”

In addition to UNFI and KeHE, Nightfood has established distribution with C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery distributor in the United States, and Vistar, the leading national distributor in non-traditional retail, including hotels & hospitality, campus retail, and more.

Management projects material increases in in-store unit velocity resulting from the brand’s new packaging design, which will start appearing on shelves in March. Stronger velocity in existing retailers is expected to facilitate more rapid retailer uptake, allowing the Company to leverage their distribution infrastructure into more aggressive growth and greater consumer access to Nightfood.

“I’m very excited about the combination of our new & improved packaging and the expansion of our distribution infrastructure,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Nightfood sell-through velocities over the last twelve, twenty-four, and fifty-two week periods were on par with the leading brands in the better-for-you space when adjusted for Total Distribution Points. That was enough to retain our shelf space with our retailers, but we expect more. We believe this brand is capable of exponential growth. Our new packaging can be a major catalyst by more powerfully and clearly communicating our key benefits to today’s consumer. Today’s consumer wants healthier choices. Today’s consumer wants better sleep.”

Folkson continued, “Over these last two years, we’ve invested significant time, effort, and capital to establish these valuable national distribution relationships. We expect them to pay great dividends here in 2021 and beyond. This distribution infrastructure has opened the door to a number of new partnerships and greatly expanded our sales pipeline, putting us in position to rapidly scale to meet the demands of the future growth of our business.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management sees significant opportunity in pioneering the category of nighttime-specific snacks for better sleep.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

