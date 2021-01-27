Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Press Release January 27, 2021 at 13:30 EET

Change in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s management team

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has appointed Saara Tikkanen, M.Sc. (Econ), (b. 1982) as the company’s new HR Director and member of the Management Team. Tikkanen will start in her new position on February 15, 2021 and will report to CEO Panu Porkka. As announced previously, leaving HR director Taina Suorsa will assist during the transition period until the end of March.

“Saara is a passionate and experienced HR professional with a proven track record in developing HR processes, employee experience and employer branding. We look eagerly forward to Saara joining the team and supporting the entrepreneurial and strong culture of Verkkokauppa.com,” says Panu Porkka, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s CEO.

Prior to her new position, Saara Tikkanen has worked, among others, as HR Director at Edenred Finland Oy and as HR Manager for ISS Palvelut Oy.

