The global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is poised to grow by $101.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



The reports on home and garden products B2C e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increase in smartphone and internet penetration and availability of easy payment options on e-commerce platform. In addition, increase in smartphone and internet penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is segmented as below:



By Product

Home decor

Home improvement products

Others

By Geographical Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the unproblematic return policy, product comparison, and cash on delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market growth during the next few years.



The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market covers the following areas:

Market sizing

Market forecast

Industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home and garden products B2C e-commerce market vendors that include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Ingka Holding B.V.

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Lowes Companies Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Also, the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home decor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

