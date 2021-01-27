Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home & Garden Products B2C e-Commerce Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is poised to grow by $101.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The reports on home and garden products B2C e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increase in smartphone and internet penetration and availability of easy payment options on e-commerce platform. In addition, increase in smartphone and internet penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Home decor
  • Home improvement products
  • Others

By Geographical Landscapes

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

This study identifies the unproblematic return policy, product comparison, and cash on delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market growth during the next few years.

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market covers the following areas:

  • Market sizing
  • Market forecast
  • Industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home and garden products B2C e-commerce market vendors that include:

  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  • Costco Wholesale Corp.
  • Ingka Holding B.V.
  • J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
  • Lowes Companies Inc.
  • Target Corp.
  • The Home Depot Inc.
  • Walmart Inc.
  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Also, the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Home decor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  • Costco Wholesale Corp.
  • Ingka Holding B.V.
  • J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
  • Lowes Companies Inc.
  • Target Corp.
  • The Home Depot Inc.
  • Walmart Inc.
  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.

