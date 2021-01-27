Total debt reduced by $10.4 million and managed working capital declined by $19.2 million from Q3 2020

Q4 2020 Sales total $31.3 million; Premium alloy sales represent 19.1% of total Q4 sales

Q4 2020 Net Loss of $7.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted share; Net loss is $4.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, excluding $3.8 million (pre-tax) of fixed cost absorption charges, a $0.3 million (pre-tax) loss on the sale of excess scrap and $0.7 million (pre-tax) gain on insurance proceeds

EBITDA is a loss of $3.9 million in Q4 2020; Adjusted EBITDA is a loss of $0.2 million

Quarter-end Backlog of $48.0 million versus $54.8 million at end of Q3 2020

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today reported net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $31.3 million, a decrease of 16.3% from $37.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, and 43.2% lower than $55.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Sales of premium alloys in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $6.0 million, or 19.1% of sales, compared with $9.2 million, or 24.5% of sales, in the third quarter of 2020, and $7.4 million, or 13.4% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates commented: “The fourth quarter was a challenging quarter as expected, and we continued to operate at low activity levels, which negatively impacted profitability. Our focus on liquidity continued, with positive results, as we achieved our cash targets and reduced debt by more than $10 million. While our revenues were down from the third quarter, our bookings activity improved.

“Despite the challenging environment, we continue to see positive results within areas of our control, including increased efficiency of our operations as well as our quality programs. These favorable activities will allow for increased facility capacity and provide benefit as volumes increase. Most importantly, our safety performance, as measured by our OSHA recordable rate, marked a record low in 2020.

“The pandemic continued to limit air travel worldwide and airlines reduced new plane orders, ultimately depressing aerospace product demand. We did see a bright spot with the return to service of the Boeing 737-MAX, which should begin to benefit new aircraft production into 2022 and 2023. Within the oil and gas markets, customers remain reluctant to place orders even with the rise in oil prices and rig counts.

“Demand in the Heavy Equipment market was strong in the fourth quarter, especially for our products used in auto production and metals fabrication. Plate bookings have also remained strong. Growth in our General Industrial end market was especially strong in the quarter, led by semiconductor demand. In fact, sales to that end market for the quarter were at a near record level, and that strength is expected to continue in the coming months.

“We saw positive signs in our order entry in the fourth quarter, which has increased each quarter from its 2020 low point in the second quarter. Cancellations further slowed and were at their lowest level in 2020. Fourth quarter premium alloy bookings also improved and were at the highest levels since the 2020 first quarter, with ongoing demand for defense and specialty applications.

“Fourth quarter margins continued to be negatively impacted by lower activity levels and included fixed cost absorption direct charges. Margins were also negatively impacted by a $0.3 million loss on the sale of excess scrap, although that generated cash receipts of $0.7 million. Product mix was less favorable in the quarter due to lower shipments of premium alloys.

“Our continued focus on working capital reduction in the fourth quarter resulted in continued reductions in inventory and debt levels. Both inventory and debt further declined from the third quarter, with inventory reduced by $9.6 million, and debt reduced by $10.4 million. For the full year, inventory has been reduced by $36.0 million and total debt is down $24.2 million, excluding PPP funds. We also tightly controlled our fourth quarter capital spend, limiting expenditures to $0.7 million.

“Looking forward in 2021, we continue to expect measured improvement in activity levels as we move through the year, starting slowly in the first quarter. We will be focused on our strategic growth initiatives, which include strategic capital investment in our premium alloy production assets, including adding a vacuum arc remelt furnace and an 18-ton crucible to expand our capabilities and reduce costs.”

Mr. Oates concluded: “Once again I want to commend our team for their efforts and the results they achieved during a prolonged period of difficult challenges. With the support of our customers and our commitment to producing the critical products required by our markets, we are fully focused on making tangible progress in 2021.”

COVID-19 Response Summary

Each of the Company’s facilities is an essential operation and continues to remain operational in accordance with the laws of the states in which the facilities are located.

The Company continues to monitor the pandemic’s impact on the markets the Company serves, including the aerospace and oil & gas markets. The Company’s sales to the aerospace market have declined due to the reduction in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a sharp decline in aftermarket sales due to the significant reduction in air travel. The Company also has experienced extreme pressure in demand from the oil & gas market.

On April 15, 2020, the Company entered into a $10.0 million term note pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Company applied for full forgiveness of the PPP term note in the 2020 third quarter, and the PPP loan forgiveness process is currently underway.

While the Company expects the effects of the pandemic and the related responses to continue to negatively impact its results of operations, cash flows and financial position, the uncertainty over the duration and severity of the economic and operational impacts of COVID-19 means the Company cannot reasonably estimate the related future impacts at this time.

The Company continues to adapt its operations due to lower activity levels. As a result, the Company’s measures to align its cost structure with current forecasted revenue and operating levels are ongoing.



Quarterly and Full Year Results of Operations

For full year 2020, net sales totaled $179.7 million, compared with $243.0 million in full year 2019. Premium alloy sales in 2020 were $35.2 million, or 19.6% of sales, compared with $37.6 million, or 15.5% of sales, in 2019.

The Company's gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a loss of $5.1 million, or (16.2%) of sales, compared with a loss of $4.4 million, or (11.8%) of sales, in the third quarter of 2020, and a gross margin of $5.9 million, or 10.6% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter gross margin included $3.8 million of fixed cost absorption charges incurred due to reduced production levels, and $0.3 million loss on excess scrap sales. Excluding these charges, fourth quarter 2020 gross margin was a loss of $1.0 million, or (3.1%) of sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.2 million, or 13.4% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $4.2 million, or 11.1% of sales, in the third quarter of 2020, and $5.3 million, or 9.5% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, and net income of $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 net loss, excluding $3.8 million (pre-tax) of fixed cost absorption charges, a $0.3 million (pre-tax) excess scrap sale loss, and gains of $0.7 million (pre-tax) from insurance proceeds, totaled $4.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

For full year 2020, the net loss was $19.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for 2019. Full year 2020 net loss, excluding $8.3 million (pre-tax) of fixed cost absorption charges, $0.7 million (pre-tax) of losses on excess scrap sales, $0.6 million (pre-tax) of employee severance costs and $1.0 million (pre-tax) of gains on insurance proceeds, totaled $12.4 million, or $1.40 per diluted share.

The Company’s EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a loss of $3.9 million, compared with a loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, and positive EBITDA of $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA, excluding the fixed cost absorption charges, excess scrap sale losses, and insurance gain, was a loss of $0.2 million.

Managed working capital was $114.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $133.3 million at September 30, 2020, and $141.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The 14.4% sequential decrease in managed working capital compared to the 2020 third quarter was due mainly to reduced inventory and accounts receivable levels. Inventory totaled $111.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $9.6 million, or 7.9%, from $120.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Inventories have been reduced by $36.0 million, or 24.4%, since year-end 2019.

Backlog (before surcharges) at December 31, 2020 was $48.0 million, compared with $54.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $119.1 million at the end of the 2019 fourth quarter.

The Company’s total debt at December 31, 2020 was $50.2 million, a decrease of $10.4 million, or 17.1%, from September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $14.2 million, or 22.0%, from the end of 2019. Total debt at December 31, 2020 includes a $10.0 million term note, issued on April 15, 2020, pursuant to PPP. The Company has applied for full PPP loan forgiveness, and the forgiveness process is currently underway.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $0.7 million, compared with $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Full year 2020 capital expenditures totaled $9.2 million. The Company expects capital expenditures in 2021 to approximate $11.0 million to support its strategic growth initiatives.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures include earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to cash generating activity of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and noted special items such as impairments and costs or income related to special events such as periods of low activity or insurance claims. We believe that excluding these costs provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

[TABLES FOLLOW]



UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total net sales 31,324 55,171 179,731 243,007 Cost of products sold 36,399 49,317 182,387 215,369 Gross margin (5,075 ) 5,854 (2,656 ) 27,638 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,203 5,252 19,752 20,347 Operating (loss) income (9,278 ) 602 (22,408 ) 7,291 Interest expense 552 956 2,784 3,765 Deferred financing amortization 56 56 225 227 Other (income), net (730 ) (53 ) (1,123 ) (474 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (9,156 ) (357 ) (24,294 ) 3,773 (Benefit) from income taxes (1,851 ) (557 ) (5,247 ) (502 ) Net (loss) income $ (7,305 ) $ 200 $ (19,047 ) $ 4,275 Net (loss) income per common share - Basic $ (0.83 ) $ 0.02 $ (2.16 ) $ 0.49 Net (loss) income per common share - Diluted $ (0.83 ) $ 0.02 $ (2.16 ) $ 0.48 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding Basic 8,834,146 8,788,380 8,818,974 8,778,753 Diluted 8,834,146 8,867,040 8,818,974 8,873,719





MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales Service centers $ 22,245 $ 36,331 $ 126,122 $ 166,327 Original equipment manufacturers 4,159 5,413 20,783 24,731 Rerollers 2,316 7,220 15,928 27,236 Forgers 2,217 5,036 14,244 20,444 Conversion services and other sales 387 1,171 2,654 4,269 Total net sales $ 31,324 $ 55,171 $ 179,731 $ 243,007 Tons shipped 5,669 9,805 30,821 41,462 MELT TYPE INFORMATION Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales Specialty alloys $ 24,969 $ 46,609 $ 141,838 $ 201,120 Premium alloys * 5,968 7,391 35,239 37,618 Conversion services and other sales 387 1,171 2,654 4,269 Total net sales $ 31,324 $ 55,171 $ 179,731 $ 243,007 END MARKET INFORMATION ** Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales Aerospace $ 17,214 $ 37,627 $ 121,900 $ 170,445 Power generation 956 2,942 6,879 11,530 Oil & gas 2,287 6,256 13,065 25,023 Heavy equipment 6,036 4,752 22,400 22,725 General industrial, conversion services and other sales 4,831 3,594 15,487 13,284 Total net sales $ 31,324 $ 55,171 $ 179,731 $ 243,007 * Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products. ** The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customer. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash $ 164 $ 170 Accounts receivable, net 18,101 35,595 Inventory, net 111,380 147,402 Other current assets 7,471 8,300 Total current assets 137,116 191,467 Property, plant and equipment, net 164,983 176,061 Other long-term assets 947 871 Total assets $ 303,046 $ 368,399 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 12,632 $ 40,912 Accrued employment costs 1,826 4,449 Current portion of long-term debt 16,713 3,934 Other current liabilities 2,722 830 Total current liabilities 33,893 50,125 Long-term debt, net 33,471 60,411 Deferred income taxes 5,725 10,962 Other long-term liabilities, net 4,277 3,765 Total liabilities 77,366 125,263 Stockholders’ equity 225,680 243,136 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 303,046 $ 368,399





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (19,047 ) $ 4,275 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,449 19,133 Deferred income tax (5,231 ) (517 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,455 1,390 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 17,494 (2,977 ) Inventory, net 34,326 (14,965 ) Accounts payable (25,282 ) (1,412 ) Accrued employment costs (1,983 ) (3,490 ) Income taxes 243 84 Other, net 2,387 (5,930 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,811 (4,409 ) Investing activity: Capital expenditures (9,157 ) (17,354 ) Net cash used in investing activity (9,157 ) (17,354 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 115,876 174,907 Payments on revolving credit facility (136,877 ) (153,632 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Note 10,000 - Payments on term loan facility, capital leases, and notes (3,809 ) (3,904 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans 150 471 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14,660 ) 17,842 Net increase in cash and restricted cash (6 ) (3,921 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 170 4,091 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 164 $ 170





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (7,305 ) $ 200 $ (19,047 ) $ 4,275 Interest expense 552 956 2,784 3,765 Benefit from income taxes (1,851 ) (557 ) (5,247 ) (502 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,728 4,898 19,449 19,133 EBITDA (3,876 ) 5,497 (2,061 ) 26,671 Share-based compensation expense 326 290 1,455 1,390 Loss on sale of excess scrap 300 - 654 - Fixed cost absorption direct charge 3,819 - 8,284 - Employee severance costs - - 620 - Insurance-related (benefit) expense (740 ) - (1,047 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (171 ) $ 5,787 $ 7,905 $ 28,061



