Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cement and Concrete Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cement and concrete product market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global cement and concrete products market is expected to grow from $333. 26 billion in 2020 to $365. 58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9. 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $481. 23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for cement and concrete product? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cement and Concrete Product market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cement and concrete product market, and compares it with other markets.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cement and concrete products market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global cement and concrete products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cement and concrete products market.
Cement manufacturing plants are increasingly using digital technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) to improve plant efficiencies. IoT is a network of physical devices which communicate over the internet. IoT helps in remote monitoring and predictive maintenance of a cement plant. Remote monitoring is used to oversee operations of big vehicles in the quarries and to report on key metrics such as fuel consumption per ton and operating hours. IoT can also be used to predict potential malfunctions and maintenance needs. in cement plants, predictive maintenance can improve up-time on critical cement equipment such as grinding mills and kilns. Other applications of IoT in the cement industry include tracking and measuring the durability of concrete mixture, reporting on compliance to international standards, and connected logistics to improve quarry production. Zoomlin, a ready-mix concrete production equipment manufacturer, is actively testing data-based metrics to improve operations of vehicles used in quarries.
During the historic period, the shortages of coal supply were a major restraint on the cement manufacturing industry. Cement manufacturing is an energy-intensive process and a major portion of this energy comes from burning coal, especially in developing countries. Coal supply reduced globally during the historic period due to logistics issues and decline in investments in coal extraction, negatively affecting the cement manufacturing industry. This increased the costs of coal, and also the production costs for cement manufacturers, restricting the growth of the cement and concrete market.
Governments globally launched initiatives to provide funds and subsidies to make housing affordable, especially for low income families , which drove the demand for cement and concrete. These subsidies allowed customers to borrow money at low interest rates to invest in new houses. The government of Australia, for example, provides a grant of $15,000 through the 'First Home Owners Grant' scheme for purchase or construction of homes by first time buyers. The Indian Government launched the "Housing for All by 2022" mission which provides grants for slum rehabilitation and construction of new houses. Such government initiatives encouraged people to construct new houses and drive growth in the housing market increasing the demand for cement in the historic period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Cement and Concrete Products Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Cement and Concrete Products Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Cement and Concrete Products Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Cement and Concrete Products Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Cement and Concrete Products Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Cement and Concrete Products
9. Cement and Concrete Products Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Cement and Concrete Products Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Cement and Concrete Products Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market, Segmentation by Type
11.2. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast
11.3. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market, Segmentation by Application
12. Cement and Concrete Products Market Metrics
12.1. Cement and Concrete Products Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Cement and Concrete Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Cement and Concrete Products Market
14. Western Europe Cement and Concrete Products Market
15. Eastern Europe Cement and Concrete Products Market
16. North America Cement and Concrete Products Market
17. South America Cement and Concrete Products Market
18. Middle East Cement and Concrete Products Market
19. Africa Cement and Concrete Products Market
20. Cement and Concrete Products Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. LafargeHolcim Ltd
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products and Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. China National Building Material Company Limited
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products and Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products and Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. CRH Plc
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products and Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. HeidelbergCement AG
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products and Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Cement and Concrete Products Market
22. Market Background: Mineral Products Market
22.1. Mineral Products Market Characteristics
22.2. Mineral Products Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Mineral Products Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Mineral Products Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
22.5. Global Mineral Products Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market in 2025- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market in 2025- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Cement and Concrete Products Market in 2025- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright and Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmvvqh
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: