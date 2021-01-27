“Ben Dailey has the insurance software and telematics experience, along with the commitment and dedication insurance customers seek when embarking on their digital transformation journeys,” said Nino Tarantino, CEO of IMS-Americas. “IMS is delighted to have Ben back as we look forward to helping our insurance customers embrace the changing world and using technology to unlock further value.”

“Having spent time on the startup side of the InsurTech space recently, it was obvious to me that IMS’ vision around telematics-enabled claims is unique and potentially transformational for insurance organizations,” said Ben Dailey, SVP of Sales and Business Development for North America. “IMS’ state-of-the-art connected technology approach to helping insurers make improvements in the claims process using telematics is game changing, and the decisive reason I signed back on to directionally guide sound product decisions for insurance customers.”

Boston, Massachusetts and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), part of Trak Global Group (TGG) and one of the world’s top three providers of connected car data solutions to insurers, mobility operators, OEMs and governments, is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Dailey as the company’s SVP of Sales and Business Development for North America, reporting directly to Nino Tarantino, CEO for IMS in the Americas.

Having previously worked for IMS, Dailey comes back to the company with over 20 years of sales and sales leadership experience in insurance and technology-related businesses, having held positions such as Enterprise Account Executive, Director of U.S. Sales and Business Development, Executive Director of Sales, and VP of U.S. Sales. Most recently, Dailey worked for Metromile as VP of Enterprise Sales, where he led sales for the startup licensing of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) claims technology to global property and casualty (P&C) insurers and helped claims leaders at Tier 1 insurers solve organizational challenges.

In this new role, Dailey will be focused on signing new customers and bringing IMS new opportunities and partners in the Americas. Working closely with Tarantino, Dailey will extend and expand the company’s reach into forward-thinking insurance organizations with an eye on the customer experience gains to be had through immediate claims process improvements, usage-based insurance (UBI) programs, and telematics-enabled claims.

IMS delivers relevant valued-added benefits to UBI program participants through engaging, intuitive telematics technologies, services, and data solutions. The company’s proven products and techniques provide driver safety coaching and behavioral feedback along with proven engagement and rewards opportunities where appropriate. The design of IMS’ solutions benefits from global direct-to-consumer experience including the award-winning, tried-and-proven approach of IMS’ sister company and digital insurance broker, Carrot Insurance.

About IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

IMS is a leading connected car solutions provider delivering services and analytics to insurers, governments, automotive OEMs and mobility operators. IMS is the developer of the cloud-based DriveSync® connected car platform which has received industry acclaim for its ability to offer customers a data source-agnostic, multi-device strategy for service provision versus a single focused technology approach. IMS is part of Trak Global Group, an international connected solutions provider with technology deployed in over a dozen territories, and its own in-house telematics insurance business, Carrot Insurance. For more information, visit www.ims.tech.

