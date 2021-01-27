Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Centers Construction Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis on data center construction projects globally, showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.



The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.



Reflecting the growth in investment, as of October 2020 the publisher was tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of US$159 billion, up from a pipeline of US$144 billion as of March 2019. This pipeline of projects includes all those with a value above US$25 million, and at any stage from pre-planning (announcement and study) through to execution.



The COVID-19 crisis does present downside risks to the growth outlook, in the event of a prolonged economic recession, but given that the pipeline of projects currently in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) stands at US$8.8 billion, with a further US$55.1 billion at the planning stage and US$3.5 billion in the pre-planning stage, there is significant investment to come through in the coming years.



Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the data center construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview



2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 The US

2.2 China

2.3 India

2.4 Ireland

2.5 The Netherlands

2.6 The UK

2.7 Russia

2.8 Germany

2.9 Japan

2.10 Finland



3. Construction



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oa26t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900