Newark, NJ, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global blast chillers market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The global blast chillers market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for blast chillers from fish and meat processing industries, restaurants, bakeries, catering units, development in environmentally and eco-friendly blast chillers, and growing demand for preservation of fragrance and maintenance of food quality for a longer time. Many end-users are adopting blast chillers for the preservation of food and maintaining the quality of food.

The device operated in commercial kitchens for quick cooling of foodstuff, either pre-cooked or fresh by diffusing a cool air in it for maintaining its essence, is known as blast chillers. Blast Chiller machines are operated with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) standards that conserve food healthiness by restricting it from all the risks. Blast Chillers have multiple shelves where the sheet pans or food pans are stored at extremely low temperatures. They are operated by blowing forced cooled air over food placed inside.

The global blast chillers market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing number of restaurants, technological advancements like touch screen control, and the introduction of eco-friendly technologies. Other factors like increasing consumption of frozen and packaged food, rising demand for blast chillers in the smart kitchen, and implementation of strict food safety and regulations will propel blast chillers' growth. The factors restraining the market growth are the high electricity consumption of blast chillers, the presence of alternatives for blast chillers, and the high cost of blast chillers.

The key players operating in the global blast chillers market are Master-Bilt Products, Able Products, Victory Refrigeration, Williams Refrigeration, IRINO, Precision Refrigeration, Traulsen Advanced Equipment, American Panel, Adande, Alto-Shaam, Electrolux AB, and Nor-Lake. To gain a significant market share in the global blast chillers market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in February 2019, Alto-Shaam announced its headquarters in Milwaukee, U.S. Alto-Shaam, to increase its manufacturing capacity through this expansion.

In March 2020, Ilsa and Capital Cooling joined hands to develop a novel cooling device technology designed for professional kitchen settings.

Roll-in blast chillers segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 57.24% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global blast chillers market is segmented into reach-in blast chillers and roll-in blast chillers. The reach-in blast chillers are segmented into below 50kg and 50-100 kg. The roll-in blast chillers are further segmented into below 100 kg, 100-200 kg, and above 200 kg. Roll-in blast chillers below 100 kg segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 57.24% in the year 2020. This growth was attributed to smart features such as intuitive touch screen display and probe temperature detection. Reach-in blast chillers below 50kg are expected to witness significant growth, owing to their small size and low energy consumption.

Hotel & Restaurant segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 29.76% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global blast chillers market is segmented into supermarkets, hotel & restaurant, bakery & confectionery, catering services, and others. The hotel & restaurant segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 29.76% in the year 2020. This growth was attributed to the increasing demand for food preservation technologies in hotels and restaurants, decreasing raw material costs as the food is stored in large quantities.

Regional Segment of Blast Chillers Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global blast chillers market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific held the major share of 34.27% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the increasing consumption of packaged and frozen food in the region. China and India play a significant role in developing the market in the region, owing to the growing foodservice and catering industry. North American region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rapidly growing restaurant and hospitality industry from Canada and the U.S.

About the report:

The global blast chillers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors position grid analysis.

