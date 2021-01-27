TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc., a Canadian decentralized finance company (Routemaster) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR), is pleased to announce that it has finalized an investment in Maps.me, one of the first implementations of decentralized finance technologies for a large international user base of consumers.



Routemaster, through its recent acquisition of DeFi Holdings Inc., is focused on providing public market investors with access to the rapid growth in decentralized finance. This new model for financial services enables transactions between different parties to be processed through distributed ledger technology, or blockchain, rather than be centralized through a traditional financial institution.

Maps.me is the leading global offline mapping application, helping a wide range of users navigate the world without using often-costly mobile data. The new Maps.me 2.0 iteration will add embedded financial services: a multi-currency wallet, foreign exchange for travel, peer-to-peer payment services and passive income investment products generating yields of up to 8% – all with low fees and no hidden costs.

“Maps.me will combine a smart travel tool with the biggest gateway in the market for the adoption of DeFi,” said Alex Grebnev, co-founder of Maps.me. “We’re pleased to be working with Routemaster and our other partners to enrich the lives of millions of consumers around the world.”

Maps.me has recently finalized a US$50 million investment to launch these new Maps.me 2.0 features, led by Alameda Research, CMS Holdings and Genesis Capital.

“We are excited to see the potential of such a large user base which will be able to access new DeFi protocols and drive adoptions growth, this is surely the first of many implementations of its kind,” said Olivier Roussy Newton a co-founder of DeFi Holdings and advisor to Routemaster.

About Maps.me:

Maps.me is the world’s leading offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140 million users, with over 60 million people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

