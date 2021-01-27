Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Shot Blasting Machine Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hanger Type, Tumblast Machine, Continuous Through-Feed, Rotary Table, and Others) and Application (Automotive, Metal, Shipbuilding, Foundry, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global automatic shot blasting machine market was valued at US$ 7.13 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10.51 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



APAC is the largest continent globally and is well-known for technological innovations in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Swift developments pertaining to technologies, initiatives from governments, and digitalization of economies are propelling the economic growth of the region. The aerospace industry is growing at an exponential rate in the region. The commercial aviation industry in APAC is estimated to increase rapidly during the forecast period, with airlines planning to procure increased number of aircraft fleets such as narrow-body and wide-body. As per Boeing's Market Outlook 2019, the region is likely to receive ~17,390 deliveries from 2019 to 2038; thus, surging the growth of the commercial aircraft sector.



The automatic shot blasting machine is being progressively used in aviation manufacturing and MRO for remanufacturing jets, auxiliary power unit, and landing gear parts. Additionally, the machine reduces abrasive consumption, increases the life of items such as hoses and nozzle, and reduces the requirement for expensive filtration systems. Thus, growing commercial aviation industry is projected to create lucrative opportunities for automatic shot blasting machine manufacturers.



In APAC, the huge population has led to a high demand for construction activities. The governments are taking numerous measures in order to attract private investments in the construction industry. For instance, Economic Transformation Program, a program initiated by the Malaysian government, works toward appealing considerable foreign direct investment in the activities in Malaysia. In addition, the government of the Philippines initiated a public-private partnership program for facilitating the growth of infrastructural projects. Hence, with such a huge focus on the construction industry in the region, the demand for automatic shot blasting machines is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. The machine is ideal for cleaning and polishing metal surface in construction activities. It has become an essential part of the steel structure and metal building industry to eradicate rust and corrosive materials from the metal surface.



China is one of the significant countries for electricity generation s. For instance, the State Grid Corporation of China is constructing 12 electricity transmission lines connecting the hydropower centers and coal production in inland areas. The country also plans to build the world's biggest super grid. Such steps would demand automatic shot blasting machines during the project. Further, companies in China are highly focused on business expansion in various countries by installing their automatic shot blasting machines. For instance, Qingdao Qinggong Machinery Co., Ltd. installed its roller conveyor shot blast machine in Mexico. The machine performs blast cleaning of metal steel structures, welded parts, steel sheets, and steel bars. Hence, business expansion is likely to contribute to the growth of the automatic shot blasting machine market in China.



