The global decorative concrete market size is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2020 to USD 20.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.



The global decorative concrete industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for durable and low-maintenance construction products worldwide. Demand for appealing & decorative, cost-effective, and durable flooring applications is another key factor contributing to the increasing growth of the decorative concrete market over the next few years.

In terms of both value and volume, the polished concrete segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2025.

The polished concrete segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Polished concrete in the form of flooring has become the preferred choice due to its high gloss finish and esthetic appeal. It is used as an alternative to marble, granite, tile, linoleum, or coated concrete, as it is cost-effective and can sustain high foot traffic. It requires less maintenance and is resistant to moisture. This type of concrete is generally used in retail stores, hotels & restaurants, and residences.

In terms of both value and volume, driveways & sidewalks are projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for decorative concrete.

Driveways & sidewalks are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the decorative concrete market. Decorative concrete has become one the popular choices in driveways and sidewalks; stamped or stained type of decorative concrete is often used in driveways and sidewalks. It is relatively maintenance-free and requires minimal maintenance to maintain the color and texture of the walkway. Concrete sidewalks can be built on the existing surface, which reduces time and cost. Decorative concrete provides an esthetically pleasing and safe path as weeds cannot grow through concrete.

In terms of both value and volume, residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for decorative concrete.

Residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the decorative concrete market. The application of decorative concrete in this sector is driven by increasing installations in new residential buildings, renovations, and restructuring. The use of decorative concrete on floors enhances its esthetic appeal. Decorative concrete helps the user achieve dynamic control over the indoor air quality and provides safe and slip-resistant floors.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC decorative concrete market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for decorative concrete as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development. The growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base. The increase in demand for decorative concrete can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries and durable and low maintenance flooring and wall systems.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the decorative concrete market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Decorative Concrete

4.2 North America: Decorative Concrete Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Decorative Concrete Market, by Type

4.4 Decorative Concrete Market, by Application

4.5 Decorative Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector

4.6 Decorative Concrete Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Stamped Concrete for Flooring Applications

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Green Buildings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Treatment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Translating to Large Number of Construction Projects

5.2.3.2 Rise in Renovation and Remodeling Activities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Decorative Concrete in Developing Economies



6 Yc-Ycc Drivers



7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supply Chain Analysis

7.2.1 Prominent Companies

7.2.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

7.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



8 COVID-19 Impact on Decorative Concrete Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Decorative Concrete Market



9 Decorative Concrete Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Stamped Concrete

9.3 Stained Concrete

9.4 Concrete Overlays

9.5 Colored Concrete

9.6 Polished Concrete

9.7 Epoxy Concrete

9.8 Others



10 Decorative Concrete Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Floors

10.3 Walls

10.4 Driveways & Sidewalks

10.5 Pool Decks

10.6 Patios

10.7 Others



11 Decorative Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Residential

11.2.1 Demand for Sips for Energy-Efficient Buildings

11.3 Non-Residential

11.3.1 Increasing Spending on Commercial and Institutional Constructions



12 Decorative Concrete Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 APAC

12.3 North America

12.4 Europe

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 South America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Star

13.3.2 Emerging Leaders

13.3.3 Pervasive

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Acquisition

13.6.2 New Product Development

13.6.3 Expansion & Investment

13.6.4 Partnerships & Agreements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 PPG Industries, Inc.

14.2 Basf Se

14.3 3M Company

14.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company

14.5 Rpm International Inc.

14.6 Dupont

14.7 Huntsman International LLC

14.8 Boral Limited

14.9 Sika Ag

14.10 Ultratech Cement Limited

14.11 Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V.

14.12 Arkema S.A.

14.13 Heidelbergcement Ag



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

