Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Laser Scanner: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market has been segmented based on product features, product type, end-user, and geography
Revenue forecasts for this period are based on product type, end-user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of the safety laser scanner manufacturers.
Safety laser scanners are presence sensing devices. They can also be considered as active optoelectronic protective devices responsive to diffuse reflection (AOPDDR). They are used to monitor stationary and mobile applications and are frequently used in robotic work cells or on autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated guided carts (AGCs).
Safety laser scanners are considered one of the most effective presence sensing technologies because they cover a broader area than other solutions. The safety monitoring area generally consists of a wide warning zone and a narrow protection zone.The user-friendly scanners include easy-to-set-up software that allows the device to monitor areas as per the specific application along with real-time measurement data. The software includes a user-friendly interface and simple editing tools to configure zones.
There is a wide range of safety laser scanners available with features that can be customized for requirements and applications, including, indoor, outdoor, AGVs, area protection, performance level, protective field range, scanning angle, number of fields, communication interface, incremental encoder inputs, and measured data output. The selection of a safety laser scanner is based on factors such as the application, area to be protected, the number of laser scanners needed, and working environment, and when properly deploy, the scanner would help prevent workplace fatalities and prevent collisions.
The global market for safety laser scanners is segmented based on product features, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product features, the market is categorized into scanning angle, response time, protective field range, number of fields, and usage. The market by product type is segmented into stationary and mobile safety laser scanners. The market for safety laser scanners by end-user is segmented into automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, industrial, and e-commerce. Automotive currently accounts for the dominant share of the market, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Leading players in this market, such as Leuze Electronics GmbH, Omron Corp., Rockwell Automation, SICK AG, Turck Banner, Hokuyo Automatic Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., and Keyence Corp. are investing in safety technologies used in manufacturing facilities to help improve operations and serve their customers. For instance, IDEC offers SE2L, a safety laser scanner to safeguard personnel and machinery in hazardous areas by using reflected laser beams to identify if a human or object is present.
The report covers the market for safety laser scanners with regard to their applications across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for safety laser scanners in 2020 and projects the expected market size through 2025.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Feature
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyzcs8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: