Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) in North American Healthcare Mobility, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes and interprets the effects of the entry of transportation network companies (TNCs) into the North American non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) market. TNCs and new market entrants have forced a transition from traditional NEMT to modernized healthcare mobility systems.
The market is growing at a rate that adds value to all segments that modernize legacy systems. In this shifting landscape, the largest mobility companies in North America are committed to carving out a niche for themselves by changing the way patients get to and from appointments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Strategic Imperatives
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North American Healthcare Mobility Market
4. Market Segment Overview
5. Company profiles
6. Regulatory and Competitive Environment
7. Growth Opportunities
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wj5s2p
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: