MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (“QNC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: QNC; OTCMKTS: QNCCF; F: 34Q) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Edward Moore to its Board of Directors.



With the successful completion of its latest round of financing and the arrival of its new executive leadership, QNC is now strategically strengthening the membership of its Board of Directors. Therefore, QNC is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Edward Lawrence (Larry) Moore to its Board of Directors. Dr. Moore brings relevant business knowledge and a significant network, which he developed during his 40-year tenure in the Software, Semiconductor and Cybersecurity industries. Early in his career Dr. Moore founded ANACAD, which developed software technology for Integrated Circuit (IC) design. The company was eventually sold to Mentor Graphics. ANACAD’s products were adopted globally for their application in IC design and utilized by major corporations such as Daimler, Toshiba, and SGS Thomson. Dr. Moore is currently President of Baystream, a company specialized in process automation and cloud-based solutions. Recently, Baystream developed automation solutions to deploy security-hardened systems to the Cloud that are focused on Availability and Compliance, thereby strengthening its process automation offering and strengthening its key position in the market.

Dr. Moore holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Sussex and is fluent in English, German and Italian.

Francis Bellido, CEO, comments, “Larry is a welcome addition to the QNC team. His expertise around IC design, process automation and cyber security will be invaluable as we move forward with our technology deployment strategy.”

Edward Moore comments, “QRNG technology is vital to the IoT industry. It is the first line of defense that safeguards the security and privacy of electronic communications and digital assets. I am very excited to join QNC as I believe its QRNG technology has the potential to become a game changer for the Cybersecurity Industry.”

Pierre Paul Samson, QNC’s Chairman, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Moore as QNC’s newest Director. His relevant expertise and considerable network will be key for the Corporation as we move towards scaling up and commercializing our patented technology.”

About QNC

The Corporation’s mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

