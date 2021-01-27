NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020, at 6 a.m. (ET) on Friday, February 19, 2021, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8 a.m. (ET) that same day.



Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID number: 13714688

Webcast

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13714688. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 5, 2021.

Investor Relations Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248-308-1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248-289-9702