WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolv Technology, the world’s leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems, today announced the appointment of Dana Loof as chief marketing officer (CMO), reporting to Peter George, Evolv Technology’s chief executive officer (CEO).



In this new position for the company, Loof assumes worldwide responsibility for all Evolv Technology marketing and communications initiatives. The 25-year industry marketing veteran brings a stellar track record in launching innovative and disruptive infrastructure technologies and building category leaders.

Loof joins Evolv Technology from Palo Alto Networks, where she most recently served as vice president of marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In addition to Palo Alto Networks, she has held key marketing roles at eVault (acquired by Seagate), Veritas (acquired by Symantec) and Oracle.

The world’s pioneer and market leader in AI-based touchless security screening systems, Evolv Technology recorded 100 percent growth in 2020. Highlights include record sales to some of the world’s top brands, new strategic partnerships, and adding growth equity from blue-chip investors. Evolv Express® is deployed worldwide and has been used to screen more than 50 million people – second only to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in people safely screened.

“Evolv’s rise to leadership in the security screening industry demanded that we hire a marketing leader equal to the company’s potential and rapidly expanding market reach,” said Evolv Technology CEO Peter George. “Dana’s experience and leadership will play a pivotal role, helping an enormous marketplace understand the clear, demonstrable advantages our touchless security systems provide.”

“The twin threats of gun violence and a world challenged by the COVID pandemic mandate new approaches to delivering safety and a sense of well-being for our most important private and public venues,” said Evolv Technology CMO Dana Loof. “By harnessing our technical innovations in sensors and AI to overcome the widely recognized deficiencies of outdated security screening products, Evolv enables ticketed venues, workplaces, schools and other public-facing organizations to vastly improve their ability to keep their customers, employees, guests, students and staffs safe and to rapidly and more naturally enter venues. It’s exciting to join such a talented and respected team with such a clear and compelling mission.”

Following its rapid growth, Evolv Technology earlier this month announced the appointment of Eric Pyenson as general counsel, who previously served as vice president and general counsel of the VMware Carbon Black Security Business Unit. The company also named A.J. De Rosa as chief revenue officer (CRO), who previously served as CRO with Orbital Insight.

Evolv Technology is leading the digital transformation of physical security, one that is touchless and addresses the new normal threat of pandemic viruses as well as concealed weapons. Using AI software and powerful sensors, Evolv Express can screen up to 3,600 people per hour – 10 times faster than legacy approaches such as metal detectors, hand wands and manual inspections. The system enables social distancing at entrances and other security checkpoints while minimizing person-to-person interaction—requiring no stopping, no emptying of pockets or removing bags. People being screened simply walk through naturally, alleviating potential crowding and long lines while greatly reducing contact between guests, employees and security staff.

In use at hundreds of outdoor entertainment venues, cultural landmarks, corporations, warehouses, schools, hospitals, stadiums and large-scale events worldwide, Evolv Technology’s customers include Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, L.L. Bean, Wynn Las Vegas, Oakland International Airport, two South Carolina school districts, Hersheypark, Set Jet, the Biltmore Estate and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. By using Evolv Express, organizations optimize the performance of their security teams while reducing screening expenses by as much as 70 percent.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology is the pioneer and world’s leading provider of touchless security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor experience. Built on top of its Cortex AITM platform, the company provides an array of AI-based touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health related threats.

Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s partners include STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

