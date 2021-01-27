NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with Green Shield Canada, one of Canada’s largest dental insurance providers, to deliver in-network coverage of SmileDirectClub's convenient, affordable, remote orthodontic care to millions of individuals insured under its dental plans.



“Our partnership with Green Shield Canada marks a milestone for teledentistry in Canada by providing millions of customers with in-network coverage of SmileDirectClub premium clear aligner therapy in Canada,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer of SmileDirectClub. “We’re proud to announce Green Shield Canada as our first insurance partner in Canada, and are pleased to add it to our extensive list of insurance partners in the United States. We look forward to working with Green Shield Canada to offer our next generation orthodontic care to their customers on an in-network basis.”

This partnership comes as telehealth acceptance and adoption across Canada has increased. According to the Canadian Medical Association, seven in 10 Canadians would take a virtual appointment if available. SmileDirectClub’s pioneering telehealth platform for orthodontia gives customers access to regular virtual check-ins with their treating Canadian-licensed dentist or orthodontist throughout treatment, as well as 24/7 access to Customer and Dental Care teams via phone, video chat, email, or social media.

“We continue to be a leading advocate for virtual health technologies and the impact they can have on the health care experience for Canadians, especially during the ongoing health crisis,” adds David Willows, Green Shield Canada’s EVP, Digital, Innovation and Brand Experience. “We are excited to be collaborating with SmileDirectClub and bringing this innovative option to our plan members.”

Green Shield Canada plan members have two ways to get started on their SmileDirectClub journey: with a 3D scan performed at one of SmileDirectClub’s SmileShops or with a doctor-prescribed remote impression kit. Regardless of how a customer’s journey begins, treatment is prescribed and monitored remotely by Canadian-licensed dentists and orthodontists from start to finish using SmileDirectClub’s pioneering teledentistry platform.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving well over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca.

