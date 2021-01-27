Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Esports Business in 2020 - Sponsorship and Media Rights Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 shaved 14 percent off global esports revenue streams for 2020 , Non-endemic sponsorship of esports is growing , 2020 highlights power of merch and influencers in esports as those companies less reliant on esports revenues perform best.
This report profiles the major commercial themes in esports in order to provide an evaluation of the global market's performance over the course of 2020 alongside its outlook.
Analysis of:
Impact of COVID-19 on the global esports market. Global sponsorship analysis 2020 + inclusions of an analysis of jersey sponsorship at the 2020 League of Legends Worlds Championships. Media rights in 2020 analysis. Case studies on betting operators interest in esports and 5G in esports. Each highlight includes the answering of questions by James Gallagher-Powell, Corporate Strategy Director at CSM.
1. Introduction
2. The Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Esports Market
3. Esports sponsorship in 2020
4 Esports Media Rights in 2020
5 Esports Tournaments in 2020
6. Most Valubale Esports Companies 2020
7. Betting Operators in Esports 2020
8. 5G in Esports
9. Appendix
