New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Greenhouse Horticulture Market By Material Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, Others), By Application (Edible, Ornamental, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Greenhouse Horticulture Market was estimated at USD 17 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 40 Billion by 2026. The global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2019 to 2027”.

A greenhouse is an arrangement of walls and roofs and made of transparent material, such as glass, plastic, etc. The greenhouse is developed to form regulated climatic conditions required to plant to grow. Such structures vary in scale from small sheds to industrial size building. A miniature greenhouse is referred to as a cold frame. The interior is exposed to sunlight which keeps the greenhouse warmer than the outside ambient temperature and protects its contents in cold weather conditions. The main greenhouse-grown crops include lettuce, pepper, cucumber, tomato, strawberry, and herbs. Greenhouse horticulture includes the production and improvement of plants, vegetables, fruits against the environmental condition.

An increase in world population, rise in the demand for food, changing climate conditions, unpredictable weather is the factors that driving the greenhouse horticulture market size . An increase in the research and development activities, the need for improved yields, quality products, and the requirement of efficient technologies to improve the quality of the crops may drive the market in the upcoming years. The environmental condition affects the agricultural systems such as changes in the weather and unexpected natural disasters are increasing the need of greenhouse horticulture that may propel the market growth. However, the highly soluble salts of agricultural water can negatively affect the production of the greenhouse as well as structural components which may restraints the market growth. Conversely, the participation of the government and other organizations in the activities of research and development is increased to increase crop production as well as technological development by the major manufacturers may create lucrative opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Top key players operating in the market are:

Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd., Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV, and others.

By material type segmentation, the plastic greenhouse category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global greenhouse horticulture market attributed to the low cost of the plastic material. Another benefit of plastic coverings is that according to requirements they can be modified such as impact strength, water or dust resistance, and light transmission. The polycarbonate used in the plastic greenhouse provides protection to the plants from snow and hail without breakage. On the basis of the application segment, the edible category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to increasing demand for fruits and vegetables. Major players are developing advanced technology to increase the yield and the growing population is driving the greenhouse horticulture market.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the greenhouse horticulture sector. Key strategic developments in the greenhouse horticulture market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the greenhouse horticulture market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The greenhouse horticulture market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the greenhouse horticulture industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, categories, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

By geography, in 2019, the European region dominated the market and it is projected to witness the highest market share attributed to the need for greenhouse horticulture in fruits and flower cultivation. North America is also anticipated to share the highest market growth during the forthcoming years.

This report segments the greenhouse horticulture market as follows:

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market: By Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Global greenhouse horticulture Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Edible

Ornamental

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to the primary CXO’s of the global greenhouse horticulture market, the market is estimated to witness a substantial growth of nearly 10% over the forecast period.

The market was valued at USD 17 billion, in 2019 and is expected to be valued at over USD 40 billion.

By material type segmentation, the plastic greenhouse category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global greenhouse horticulture market attributed to the low cost of the plastic material.

On the basis of the application segment, the edible category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to increasing demand for fruits and vegetables.

By geography, in 2019, the European region dominated the market and it is projected to witness the highest market share attributed to the need for greenhouse horticulture in fruits and flower cultivation.

Browse the full "Greenhouse Horticulture Market By Material Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, Others), By Application (Edible, Ornamental, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report

