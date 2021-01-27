Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing development of low-cost flexible packaging. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



The tapes segment dominated the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing end-user industries, such as packaging, medical, and transportation.



The adoption of bio-based pressure sensitive adhesives is likely to act as an opportunity in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.



Key Market Trends



Packaging Industry to Dominate the Market



Adhesives play a crucial role in ensuring that the product packaging remains intact until it reaches the consumer.

As there is an increase, in terms of several new products and product proliferation, packaging operations require a reliable adhesive, to meet the increasingly complex packaging demands.

Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs), specifically offer several advantages for the packaging industry:

Quick reworks: Reworking, or repackaging increases costs. PSAs offer a timely way to make products compliant and shelf-ready. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are safer than glue sticks and more discrete than traditional tape. Unlike glue sticks, pressure-sensitive adhesives do not require heat during application. The absence of heat eliminates burns and increases safety among plant workers. Additionally, PSAs are less intrusive on packaging graphics, providing the required adhesion without sacrificing the brand image. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are less visible packaging solutions, which preserve the brand and maximize the impact.

Instant bond: Application of pressure-sensitive adhesives is time-saving, as there is no need to wait until they cure. The moment they are applied, they compress the substrate, right at the moment when adhesion takes place. Instant bonding increases the processing speed, as well as improves production.

Maintaining brand image: Brand image relies heavily on the appearance of the packaging. PSAs provide a bond that removes cleanly without damaging the packaging or leaving behind residue. Preserving brand image adds to your consumer appeal.

Furthermore, in the last few years, the packaging industry has been experiencing a transition, where the manufacturing and industrial sector has been adapting to flexible packaging.

The benefits, such as lightweight, easy handling, less space-consuming, longer shelf life, easy transit, damage resistance, and better printability, have made packaging popular.

Such factors are likely to increase the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market



With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for pressure-sensitive adhesives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 80% of the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives.

China is one of the major exporters of adhesive products (tapes, labels, etc.) and the factors concerning the majority of its customers are quality of the product, product range offered by the vendor, and reducing the dosage and wastage of adhesives. Owing to this reason, international players currently dominate the Chinese market for pressure-sensitive adhesives. The same factor encourages local producers to invest in R&D to acquire a major share of the national market.

The pressure-sensitive adhesives market in India is expected to grow at a higher rate and its usage has increased with the transparent and filmic labels, shrink-wrap labels for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers, and flexible labels and multicolor wrap-around labels. The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is still in its early growth stage and it has a higher scope of growth in the coming future.

The large market size, coupled with the huge growth of Asia-Pacific, is quite instrumental in the expansion of the pressure-sensitive adhesives market.

Competitive Landscape



The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is consolidated, and the top seven players account for almost 60% of the market. The major companies include 3M, Arkema, DuPont, HB Fuller, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Development of Low-cost Flexible Packaging

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Water-based

5.1.2 Solvent-based

5.1.3 Hot Melt

5.1.4 Radiation

5.2 Resin

5.2.1 Acrylics

5.2.2 Silicones

5.2.3 Elastomers

5.2.4 Other Resins

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Tapes

5.3.2 Labels

5.3.3 Graphics

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Packaging

5.4.2 Woodworking and Joinery

5.4.3 Medical

5.4.4 Commercial Graphics

5.4.5 Transportation

5.4.6 Electronics

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.5 DuPont

6.4.6 Franklin International

6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.8 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.10 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

6.4.12 Jowat AG

6.4.13 Mapei SPA

6.4.14 Master Bond

6.4.15 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.16 Sika AG

6.4.17 Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company)

6.4.18 Wacker Chemie AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

7.2 Other Opportunities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asisug

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900