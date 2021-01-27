Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing development of low-cost flexible packaging. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
The tapes segment dominated the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing end-user industries, such as packaging, medical, and transportation.
The adoption of bio-based pressure sensitive adhesives is likely to act as an opportunity in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.
Key Market Trends
Packaging Industry to Dominate the Market
Adhesives play a crucial role in ensuring that the product packaging remains intact until it reaches the consumer.
Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market
With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for pressure-sensitive adhesives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is consolidated, and the top seven players account for almost 60% of the market. The major companies include 3M, Arkema, DuPont, HB Fuller, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Development of Low-cost Flexible Packaging
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Water-based
5.1.2 Solvent-based
5.1.3 Hot Melt
5.1.4 Radiation
5.2 Resin
5.2.1 Acrylics
5.2.2 Silicones
5.2.3 Elastomers
5.2.4 Other Resins
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Tapes
5.3.2 Labels
5.3.3 Graphics
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 End-user Industry
5.4.1 Packaging
5.4.2 Woodworking and Joinery
5.4.3 Medical
5.4.4 Commercial Graphics
5.4.5 Transportation
5.4.6 Electronics
5.4.7 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 Asia-Pacific
5.5.1.1 China
5.5.1.2 India
5.5.1.3 Japan
5.5.1.4 South Korea
5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.2 North America
5.5.2.1 United States
5.5.2.2 Canada
5.5.2.3 Mexico
5.5.3 Europe
5.5.3.1 Germany
5.5.3.2 United Kingdom
5.5.3.3 Italy
5.5.3.4 France
5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.2 South Africa
5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.3 Ashland Inc.
6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.
6.4.5 DuPont
6.4.6 Franklin International
6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.
6.4.8 Helmitin Adhesives
6.4.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.10 Huntsman Corporation
6.4.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
6.4.12 Jowat AG
6.4.13 Mapei SPA
6.4.14 Master Bond
6.4.15 Pidilite Industries Ltd
6.4.16 Sika AG
6.4.17 Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company)
6.4.18 Wacker Chemie AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asisug
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: