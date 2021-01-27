SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, nutraceuticals and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced that it has received a letter from Nasdaq granting it an exception until March 15, 2021 to evidence compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule.



President and Chief Executive Officer Bret Scholtes remarked, “We are pleased that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company’s request to extend our opportunity to regain compliance with respect to Nasdaq’s $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule. We are encouraged by the recent increase in the Company’s share price, and we hope to be in a position in the near-term to be able to announce further progress in our business plans and strategies that could provide additional momentum to the trading price of the Company’s shares prior to March 15, 2021. If the Company’s share price does not reach the minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days as required to regain compliance with Nasdaq rules, the Company will effect an appropriate reverse stock split, which was previously approved by the Company’s shareholders, in order to regain compliance on or before March 15, 2021. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Hearings Panel may monitor the bid price for up to 20 trading days before making its final compliance determination.”

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion is a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace. Located in San Diego, California, the Company combines targeted nutrition with innovative, evidence-based diagnostic technology. Guardion boasts impressive Scientific and Medical Advisory Boards. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

