MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020:

December Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2020 2019 Change1 2020 2019 Change1 Net premiums written $ 2,789.1 $ 3,338.5 (16 ) % $ 9,542.3 $ 9,590.3 (1 ) % Net premiums earned $ 3,164.2 $ 3,542.7 (11 ) % $ 10,208.8 $ 9,895.7 3 % Net income attributable to Progressive $ 706.0 $ 460.0 53 % $ 1,684.3 $ 1,070.8 57 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.20 $ 0.78 54 % $ 2.85 $ 1.81 57 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 340.9 $ 125.5 172 % $ 760.2 $ 369.4 106 % Combined ratio 85.2 89.4 (4.2 ) pts. 88.4 92.4 (4.0 ) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.5 587.0 0 % 587.6 587.0 0 % 1 Operating results for 2019 included an extra week of underwriting activity for December and the fourth quarter for our non-Property businesses. Excluding the additional week of vehicle underwriting activity in 2019, companywide net premiums written growth would have been approximately 3% for the month and 6% for the fourth quarter, and net premiums earned growth would have been approximately 11% for both periods. See the “Supplemental Information” and the “Monthly Commentary” in the full release for additional discussion.





December (thousands; unaudited)

2020 2019 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 7,617.0 6,994.3 9% Direct – auto 8,881.4 7,866.5 13% Total personal auto 16,498.4 14,860.8 11% Total special lines 4,915.1 4,547.8 8% Total Personal Lines 21,413.5 19,408.6 10% Total Commercial Lines 822.0 751.4 9% Property business 2,484.4 2,202.1 13% Companywide Total 24,719.9 22,362.1 11%

