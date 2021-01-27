CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today it has been named a Leader by the independent analyst firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2021 report for the third consecutive time. The analysis recognizes VelocityEHS for its “robust all-round EHS software capabilities,” with well-established strengths in Industrial Hygiene (IH), Ergonomics, Risk Management, Training Management and Chemical Management.

Visit the Verdantix website to view the full report.

“VelocityEHS is one of a few vendors with a multi-decade track record delivering multi-tenant cloud-hosted software. Its continued investments in its solution’s micro-services architecture to deliver flexible, easy-to-use technology products make it well suited for firms seeking a quick-to-deploy multi-tenant EHS software,” said Yaowen Ma, Principal Analyst at Verdantix.

The report recommends VelocityEHS be shortlisted by enterprise and mid-market firms. Key analysis takeaways include:

Top Ergonomics and Industrial Hygiene Scores

VelocityEHS achieved the highest scores attained in each category for ergonomics and IH management. Key differentiators for IH include its out-of-the-box IH lab integrations, and global OEL database. For ergonomics, the report spotlighted integrated sensorless motion capture technology that digitally assesses posture, force, frequency and duration.

Established Strengths in EHS Risk Management

The company’s robust Risk Management software is demonstrated by its work with Dyno Nobel, a large commercial explosives firm with 32 manufacturing facilities, who use VelocityEHS to strengthen risk controls across three continents.



Quick-To-Deploy Multi-Tenant EHS Software

The VelocityEHS software suite scored high for simple user interface and out-of-the-box industry-specific configurations. The report also recognized the availability of VelocityEHS software in 20+ languages.

Robust EHS Training Management

The VelocityEHS software solution received high scores for EHS training management, which reflects its learning management system (LMS) foundations and emphasis on four modalities of learning: macro (need-case basis), micro (on-the-job), experiential (in-person learn-by-doing), and university (certification and mentoring).

One-Stop Shop for Chemical Compliance Software and SDS Services

With the highest score in the chemical management category, the report confirmed VelocityEHS’ leadership in the category and referenced the company’s cross-referencing against over 100 regulated hazardous substances lists and mobile access to over 15 million safety data sheet documents. It also recognized VelocityEHS’ continued investment in the category with new emergency response services and 24-hour assistance for chemical spill clean-up response and reporting services.

“VelocityEHS’ leadership in the Green Quadrant flows from our deep domain expertise, relentless focus on client success, and true SaaS platform—all of which combine to set a new industry standard,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “We offer best-in-class solutions backed by a best-in-class customer success team, which is why we have more customers by far—and add more customers at a faster clip—than anyone in the industry. We will continue to expand our leadership as we serve the evolving needs of global enterprises far into the future.”

The Verdantix report is the only independent benchmark of EHS software available on the market and provides a detailed analysis of the product offerings from 22 of the most prominent EHS vendors worldwide. Using its proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the report's findings are derived from a combination of benchmark data, live product demonstrations, responses to a 332-point questionnaire, three-hour live demonstrations by suppliers, and interviews with more than 15 EHS software customers across mainly high-risk industries. Visit www.Verdantix.com for more information.

For more information about VelocityEHS and its full suite of award-winning EHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles developed and supported by certified professionals with domain expertise in EHS, Industrial Hygiene, Ergonomics, and Risk to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts—including leading scores in the Verdantix 2021 and 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact



Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com