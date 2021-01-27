SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced that Irish airline Ryanair has selected Pluralsight as its strategic partner to optimize the speed and workflows of its engineering team using Pluralsight Flow. Headquartered in Dublin, Ryanair has routes to over 40 countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and relies on its engineering teams to ensure its technologies deliver the best quality service for its passengers. With Pluralsight Flow, Ryanair will now have more analytics and dashboards with actionable data and visibility to help its software engineering teams understand workflow, improve their practices, overcome roadblocks, and make improvements.



The global pandemic forced Ryanair’s engineering team to move to working from home virtually overnight. Using Pluralsight Flow, Ryanair’s technology leaders were able to see that while working from home its engineering team increased its productivity and speed in delivering the critical solutions it needs. Flow is now providing Ryanair’s technology leaders with valuable data and insights of its team’s code to provide the confidence it needs that its team can continue to work from home while increasing productivity and speed to market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pluralsight to leverage its Flow product as a critical tool to help us manage our team and provide them with the runway to do their best work,” said John Hurley, Chief Technology Officer at Ryanair. “With Flow, we now have the ability to show our teams how they can improve their practices, overcome roadblocks, and make workflow improvements. The objective data insights from Flow will enable our managers to be stronger coaches and empower their teams.”

With Pluralsight Flow, Ryanair’s engineering leaders can now see more data on the constraints facing their teams and identify how they can best address them. Continuous improvement efforts can focus on where it matters most, helping teams make changes with real impact in order to deliver better technologies at a faster pace. Pluralsight Flow delivers real actionable insights that help engineering teams understand their processes and workflows in order to speed up time to market.

