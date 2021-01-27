NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emma, a provider of best-in-class email marketing software and services, and a CM Group brand, today announced a partnership with Omatic Software and Blackbaud that has produced three business-critical integrations across Blackbaud CRM, Raiser’s Edge and Raiser’s Edge NXT. By combining Emma with the power of Blackbaud CRM, Raiser's Edge or Raiser's Edge NXT, social good organizations have unlimited access to industry-leading tools that automatically keep contact information up-to-date, and can also create more personalized and streamlined email workflows for increased audience engagement.



“We’re excited to bring this offering to the market for so many social good organizations, providing customers with more automation and insights that deliver seamless experiences for their audiences,” said Cheri Carver, Partnerships Technical Manager at Omatic. “By combining the email capabilities from Emma with the CRM tools of Blackbaud, nonprofits can not only ensure emails are timely and relevant, but can also improve engagement through personalized messaging, as well as supercharge their segmentation and automation with these sophisticated integrations.”

“The integrations connecting Emma to Blackbaud CRM, Raiser’s Edge and Raiser’s Edge NXT bring automation and real-time insights for our social good customers that make it easier to create personalized experiences, which in turn drives business performance,” said Kalyn New, Director of Product & Customer Marketing at Emma. “We’re excited to deliver so much shared value across these platforms at a time when so many of our customers are working overtime to meet their supporters’ needs and manage expenses.”

The connected platforms support the following actions in near-real time:

Newly created constituents in the CRM will be added to Emma automatically

Updated information in the CRM will update contact records within Emma automatically

Email campaigns sent from Emma will instantly reflect on constituent records in the CRM

Opt-outs in Emma will automatically reflect in the CRM

The Blackbaud CRM integration with Emma, powered by Omatic Cloud, allows customers to seamlessly combine email marketing and CRM data to eliminate the ‘blind spots’ caused by disconnected systems. Customers can target emails in Emma based on CRM data, build a single source of truth for contact data, and then seamlessly import Emma contacts and activity into Blackbaud CRM. With Omatic’s flexible and clean data matching, which allows manual or rules-based matching and cleanup, customers can be confident that there is always quality data flowing between platforms.

The Raiser's Edge and Raiser's Edge NXT integrations offer flexible and clean data matching, enabling customers to gain a comprehensive view of their supporters all in one place. Using complete data will build stronger relationships with supporters through more targeted segments and timely communications.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Omatic

Omatic is a technology company empowering nonprofit's missions by seamlessly unifying their disconnected data into consistent and personalized supporter experiences. To date, Omatic has provided comprehensive onboarding, industry-leading data integration software to over 2,700 non-profits of all types and sizes. Omatic brings the best of technology and adapts it for the unique requirements of social good organizations to enable clear-eyed insights and decision-making by connecting applications and data, both on-premises and in the cloud with an API-led approach. Learn more at www.omaticsoftware.com .

About Emma

Emma, a CM Group company, is an email marketing platform that makes it easy for teams of all sizes to create and collaborate on beautiful campaigns. Its focus on delivering powerful personalization in an accessible way to ultimately drive more conversions and sales. Emma also allows distributed business or franchised organizations to manage professional email marketing at scale.

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.

