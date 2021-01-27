IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocutrx Technologies, a California-based technology company known for its development pipeline of Oculenz Advanced Macular Degeneration (AMD) patient augmented reality (AR) headset, the ORLenz™ AR surgery headset, and the OR-Bot Surgery Visualization Theatre™, and the Scopetrx™ Wireless Swivel Camera Laparoscopic instrument, has announced the appointment of Dr. William “Bill” Link Ph.D. as the chairman of the Ocutrx International Scientific Advisory Board. The board plays a key role in guiding and prioritizing Ocutrx’s global research and development investment, while serving as the guiding technology committee advising the other Ocutrx Medical and Surgical Advisory boards. Dr. Link also serves as an ad hoc member of all other medical and surgical committees within Ocutrx and is the company’s liaison to and directs the interaction with Ocutrx and major healthcare strategics globally.



“Ocutrx is one of the most diverse, versatile and innovative companies that I’ve had the chance to team up with for a very long time,” said Dr. Link. “The team creates and utilizes some of the most advanced technology in the healthcare space. As a close follower of the industry, it’s clear Ocutrx is poised for great things under the direction of its founder and CEO Michael Freeman.”

As a super KOL, Dr. Link specializes in early stage investing in medical device and bio-pharma companies focusing on the ophthalmic sector having received a B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at Purdue University. He is a founder and Managing Partner of Flying L Partners and he is a co-founder and Managing Director of Versant Ventures, and a pioneer and leader in the highly successful ophthalmology venture category. Bill is Co-Chair of the popular Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) which has fostered innovation by connecting thousands of industry and clinical leaders each year. Over Dr. Link’s investing career, he has overseen exits and public offerings totaling more than $7B in combined enterprise value and was also named to the 2011 Forbes “Midas” list.

Leading the Ocutrx Scientific Advisory Board as chief scientific advisor, Dr. Link will use his well-honed skills advising on the scientific merit of medical technology and products of Ocutrx and providing strategic advice to the Board regarding cross-sector emerging science and technology issues and trends.

“The rapid development of AI and machine learning technology in healthcare, particularly in deep learning, will revolutionize how medicine is practiced in the next few decades,” Ocutrx CEO Michael Freeman said. “We are confident the leadership for science and strategy is being placed into very experienced and capable hands.”

Prior to founding Versant, Dr. Link founded and served as chairman and CEO of Chiron Vision. In addition to launching and serving as president of American Medical Optics (AMO), a division of American Hospital Supply Corp., Dr. Link’s diversity of skill sets and recognition within the medical sector will be a great addition to Ocutrx Technologies.

About Ocutrx

With corporate headquarters in Irvine, California, and research, testing, and development labs in Oklahoma and Colorado, Ocutrx is a new breed of medical manufacturing company focusing on visualization innovations, including augmented reality headsets, robotics and minimally invasive surgical tools. It pioneered the Oculenz/ORLenz AR headsets, which are the lightest weight headsets with the largest field-of-vision in the market. At a time when new visualization techniques are beginning to invade the medical and surgical practices globally, Ocutrx is creating impactful, revolutionary visualization products for medical use by patients and physicians alike.



