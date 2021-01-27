ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, wishes to update shareholders regarding its proposed drill program on the Bateman Bay property, including the C-3 copper/gold zone. The start of the program, as indicated in our press release dated December 24, 2020, was predicated upon ice conditions which would support the weight of a diamond drill and sundry equipment. Recent checks have shown that relatively warm temperatures have impeded the formation of a sufficient thickness of load bearing blue ice. This being the case, we may, subject to availability of scarce drill crews and equipment, initiate a more limited drill program from the shore, solely on the C-3 copper/gold zone and immediate area. Here, we have traced the C-3 zone from surface to a vertical depth of 450 metres.



Drilling of other targets will be delayed until the summer when, subject to availability, drilling will be from a drill mounted barge.

Chibougamau wishes to clarify that it issued 5,824,386 “flow-through” shares on December 23, 2020 at a price of $0.17 per share for proceeds to Chibougamau of $990,145.62, rather than 5,882,352 “flow-through” shares at a price of $0.17 per share for proceeds to Chibougamau of approximately $1 million, as previously announced by Chibougamau.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

53,076,570 shares issued and outstanding