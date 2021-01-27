Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) has added a new feature film to its already crowded slate of projects in various stages of production.



The company’s latest announced project, “Wrong for Right,” is a full-length feature film that will be written and produced by HQGE and BMEP President Marvin Williams.“ Brian Carroll and Jaime Ohlsen are Executive Producers. “Wrong for Right” is an action/drama morality tale set in the present day involving a group of police officers struggling with personal demons and legal moralities as they attempt to navigate the mean streets of the city while seeking justice. The film, which has been fully funded, will be going to script very soon and will be filmed in LA and the surrounding area with anticipated completion by late 2021 or first quarter 2022.

In conjunction with the announcement, Mr. Williams commented, “We are very pleased and feel very fortunate to complete any scope of production or post-production during a unique time which has impacted so many. We, too, have had to make numerous adjustments to shooting schedules and production activities in response to the issues brought on by the virus and the economy, and we feel encouraged that despite these difficulties we’ve been able to get two of our films closer to completion with two more beginning pre-production Q1 2021. We remain confident that while the remaining months of 2021 may be challenging, we will continue to push through the production process as the film production environment settles.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects for 2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (awaiting distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); seven feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production), ROSAMOND (pre-production), WRONG FOR RIGHT (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted) and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

