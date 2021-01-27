Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global armor materials market size is expected to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing spending on defense budgets and the growing terrorist activities that is projected to boost the adoption of advanced armor materials worldwide. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Armor Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Para-aramid Fiber, Composites, Metals & Alloys, UHMWPE, Glass & Ceramics, Others), By Application (Body Armor, Vehicle Armor, Civil Armor, Aerospace Armor, Marine Armor) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”





The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered a complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. However, the healthcare industry is likely to showcase positive growth owing to the increasing demand for vaccines and other medical equipment to fight the spread of the coronavirus. This is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

Armor materials are special equipment adopted by the defense services that help to either deflect or absorb the impact of projectiles. These materials are manufactured using materials such as boron, alumina, titanium diboride, and silicon carbide. Moreover, these materials are backed by sturdy metal plates to complete the assembly.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/armor-materials-market-102308





List of Top Companies Operating in the Global Armor Materials Market are:

E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

DSM NV

Saint-Gobain

Honeywell International Inc.

Ceradyne, Inc. (3M)

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Saab AB

CoorsTek Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

AGY Holding Corp.

Others





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





MAJOR DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Military Expenditure Worldwide to Augment Growth

The increasing spending on defense budgets due to rising political and social unrest, along with external intrusion activities faced by several countries is expected to surge the demand for advanced armor materials globally. For instance, in 2020, the U.K. announced the infusion of about USD 21.9 billion to boost its defense budget. The increasing focus on up-grading its military and other defense services is the main agenda of the country, according to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Additionally, the growing terrorist activities has led to heighten patrol vigil along the borders that will bode well for the global armor materials market growth during the forecast period.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/armor-materials-market-102308





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Incidence of Terrorist Attacks in Asia-Pacific to Promote Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest position in the global armor materials market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing incidence of terrorist attacks that propel the demand for advanced armor materials to safeguard the army personnel in the region.

The market in North America is anticipated to showcase considerable growth owing to the increasing military spending in countries such as the U.S. in the region between 2019 and 2026.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global market for armor materials comprises small, medium, and large companies incorporating proactive strategies such as developing innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their footprint in the market during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development:

January 2020 – Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, a leading armor materials manufacturer, announced the completion of installing advanced armor solutions for BAE Systems. The solution was developed for the river class batch 2 offshore patrol vessel belonging to the Royal Navy.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/armor-materials-market-102308





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive Interior Materials Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Fabrics, Composites, Leather {Synthetic and Natural}, and Others), By Application (Dashboard, Seats, Airbags & Seat belts, Door panel & trims, Carpet and headliners, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Printing Materials Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Others), By End-Users (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Roofing Materials Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Bituminous, Tile, Metal, Elastomeric, and Others), and By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Aerospace & Defense Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Titanium Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Composites, Super Alloys, Steel and Others), By Aircraft (Commercial, Military, Business & General Aviation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Amorphous Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Electronic Article Surveillance, Flexible Antenna, Magnetic Sensors, Magnetic Shielding, Transformers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™