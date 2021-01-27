Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis are taking a heavy toll on the state and local workforce. Since the early days of the pandemic, negative job sentiment is on the rise. In an October national survey, 52% reported feeling stressed, 47% said they are burnt out and fatigued, and 44% were anxious at work. Also, 54% of state and local employees said they have been negatively impacted financially by the pandemic.
These findings are contained in a new report from the Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC, Update on Public Sector Employee Views on Finances and Employment Outlook Due to COVID-19: May vs. October 2020. Download the report here.
A webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern time. Register here.
“We’re seeing troubling trends regarding the impact of the pandemic on the state and local workforce. These employees — first responders, health professionals, teachers, and others — remain on the front lines of the pandemic, but without adequate resources,” said Rivka Liss-Levinson, Ph.D., Senior Research Manager at the Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC. “The research tells us that these public employees are feeling the pain in multiple ways — from stress and burnout to financial concerns,” she said.
“These workforce issues are problematic in both the short and long term. Employees aren’t positioned to deliver critical public services at an optimal level, and employers will face even bigger challenges recruiting and retaining qualified workers in the years to come. We hope these findings are helpful to stakeholders across the nation who are making consequential budget and workforce decisions,” she said.
“Given these unprecedented times we are living through, an increase of 75% in burnout and fatigue among state and local employees, while understandable, is extremely concerning,” said Orlando Cruz, Senior Vice President at ICMA-RC. “Building on lessons from almost a year of working virtually with most of our clients, we have enhanced the resources available for those who serve their communities to help alleviate stresses, especially as it relates to meeting their savings and retirement goals. By actively engaging our participants in the manner convenient to them — whether in person, on the phone, or by video conference — our CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals and Retirement Plans Specialists are continuing to provide educational tools, guidance, and resources to help lessen some of the financial burdens associated with retirement planning. We are doing our part to help as we all learn to adapt and navigate through this terrible pandemic.”
Key findings contained in the report are as follows:
General COVID Concerns
Job Impact
Financial Impact
Satisfaction with Employer and Benefits
Information for this report is from an online survey of full-time state and local government employees fielded by Greenwald Research in May 2020 (n=1,008) and October 2020 (n=1,205). Final data for both surveys were weighted by gender, age, income, and industry type to reflect the distribution of the state and local government workforce as found in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey and the U.S. Census of Governments.
The Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC
The Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE) was founded in 2007 by ICMA-RC, and in 2021 the two organizations formally joined forces to form the Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC. SLGE at ICMA-RC helps local and state governments become knowledgeable and competitive employers so they can attract and retain a talented and committed workforce. SLGE at ICMA-RC identifies leading practices and conducts research on public retirement plans, health and wellness benefits, workforce demographics and skill set needs, labor force development, as well as topics facing the not-for-profit industry and the education sectors. Additionally, SLGE at ICMA-RC brings state and local leaders together with respected researchers. For more information, access to all research and publications, and to sign up for the SLGE at ICMA-RC newsletter, visit slge.org and follow @4GovtExcellence on Twitter.
Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org Kelly Kenneally Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC 202-256-1445 kkenneally@icmarc.org
ICMA-RC
Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES
Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org Kelly Kenneally Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC 202-256-1445 kkenneally@icmarc.org
ICMA-RC LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: