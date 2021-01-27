TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian businessman, investor and developer, Raymond Zar, CEO of Toronto-based Roehampton Capital, has accepted an invitation to join the Forbes Business Council, the foremost organization for successful business leaders worldwide.



Raymond Zar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Raymond Zar into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As a member of the Council, Raymond will work with the Forbes’ editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“As a lifelong learner, I believe there is no better way for us to learn than by sharing our insights with others,” said Raymond Zar. “I look forward to my collaboration with Forbes and fellow business council members.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded YEC. In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

ABOUT ROEHAMPTON CAPITAL

Roehampton Capital is a leading Toronto-based private equity firm that owns, develops, and manages commercial, residential, and hospitality real estate in Canada. Roehampton combines an entrepreneurial spirit with sophisticated business strategies to drive performance that produces sustainable results and creates value.

ABOUT RAYMOND ZAR

Raymond Zar is a Canadian businessman, investor and developer who currently serves as CEO of Roehampton Capital. Under his leadership, Roehampton has become a formidable real estate private equity firm and attracted capital from all five of Canada’s largest banks. Previously, Raymond served as the Chief Operating Officer of Skyline Investments - a billion-dollar publicly-traded company with over 2,000 employees. Raymond earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Ivey Business School at Western University.

