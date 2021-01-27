Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inspection Machines Market by Product (Vision Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software), Type (Manual, Automatic), Packaging Type (Vials, Syringes, Blisters), End User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Inspection Machines Market is Projected to Reach USD 871 Million by 2025 from USD 671 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4%



Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of inspection systems throughout their production lines due to the growing concerns about the regulatory mandates introduced by the government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).



Also, the increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems support the growth of the market. However, the complexities of introducing inspection machines in a production line may hamper the market's growth to a certain extent.



Highlights

Based on product, the vision inspection systems segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the fully-automated inspection machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, the ampoules & vials segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the inspection machines market in 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Regulatory Mandates to Maintain Compliance with Gmp in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology R&D Expenditure

5.2.1.3 Growing Product Recalls

5.2.1.4 The Increasing Number of Inspection Checkpoints Throughout the Production Line

5.2.1.5 Growth in the Medical Devices Industry

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Refurbished Equipment due to the High Cost of Inspection Machines

5.2.2.2 Lack of Access in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.3.2 Outsourcing of Operations and the Growing Number of Manufacturing Facilities in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities in Integrating Inspection Machines



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Combination Inspection Machine Systems

6.2.2 Gradual Shift to Smart Cameras

6.3 Strategic Benchmarking

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5 Regulatory Guidelines, by Industry

6.5.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

6.5.2 Food Packaging & Processing

6.5.3 Medical Devices

6.6 Regulatory Analysis

6.7 End-User Demand Analysis

6.7.1 Demand Analysis for Inspection Machines

6.7.2 Unmet Needs

6.7.3 Challenges Associated with Manual Inspection/Non-Inspection of Products: End-User Perspective

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Technology Analysis

6.10 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Players

6.11 COVID-19 Impact on the Inspection Machines Market



7 Inspection Machines Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vision Inspection Systems

7.2.1 The Vision Inspection Systems Segment Will Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 X-Ray Inspection Systems

7.3.1 Rising Demand for the Inspection of Faulty Packaging is Supporting the Growth of this Segment

7.4 Leak Detection Systems

7.4.1 The Increasing Adoption of Leak Detection Systems in the Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Market Growth

7.5 Metal Detectors

7.5.1 The Increasing Use of Metal Detectors in the Food Industry is Driving the Market Growth

7.6 Checkweighers

7.6.1 Checkweighers are Mainly Used to Avoid Product Over-Fills

7.7 Software

7.7.1 Rising Need to Improve the Inspection Process is Boosting the Adoption of Software

7.8 Combination Systems

7.8.1 Technological Advancements Towards the Integration of Systems Drives Market Growth

7.9 Other Inspection Systems



8 Inspection Machines Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fully-Automated Inspection Machines

8.2.1 Fully-Automated Systems Will Continue to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Semi-Automated Inspection Machines

8.3.1 Semi-Automated Systems are Majorly Adopted by the Pharmaceutical Industry for Quality Control

8.4 Manual Inspection Machines

8.4.1 Re-Inspection of Rejects is One of the Major Applications That Uses Manual Inspection Machines



9 Inspection Machines Market, by Packaging Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ampoules & Vials

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Vaccines and Biopharmaceuticals is Expected to Drive the Growth of this Segment

9.3 Syringes

9.3.1 The Rising Adoption of Pre-Filled Syringes is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

9.4 Bottles

9.4.1 Vision Inspection Systems are Widely Adopted for the Inspection of Bottles

9.5 Blister Packaging

9.5.1 Ease of Manufacturing to Drive the Growth of the Blister Packaging Segment

9.6 Other Packaging Types



10 Inspection Machines Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.2.1 this Segment is Expected to Dominate the Global Market During the Forecast Period

10.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

10.3.1 Increasing Stringency of Regulatory Mandates is a Major Factor Driving the Uptake of Inspection Machines

10.4 Food Packaging & Processing Companies

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Processed Food and Safety Concerns Drive Market Growth

10.5 Other End-users



11 Inspection Machines Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Geographical Assessment of Major Players in the Inspection Machines Market

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups

12.6 Competitive Situation and Trends



13 Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Korber Ag

Cognex Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Optel Group

Acg Group

Antares Vision S.P.A.

Brevetti Cea Spa

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Systech International

Other Companies

Loma Systems

Laetus GmbH

Vitronic

Wipotec-Ocs GmbH

Sea Vision S.R.L.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwrji3

