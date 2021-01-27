Rockville, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The massive environmental challenges we face have complex causes and cascading consequences. Today, Abt Associates, whose environment, energy, and climate portfolio spans decades and virtually every ecosystem around the world, released Advancing a Thriving Natural Environment, its 2021 Environmental Impact Report.

From supporting governments at all levels as they build climate resilience and assess damage to natural resources, to assisting vulnerable populations in their pursuit of environmental justice, the report details how Abt is helping create a more sustainable future for our planet and its people.

Advancing a Thriving Natural Environment focuses exclusively on Abt’s work tied to five interrelated topics:

“Abt Associates is bringing cutting-edge thinking to the most critical environmental challenges we face, from climate adaptation and resilience to clean energy and environmental justice,” said Paul Anninos, vice president, Environment and Natural Resources.

“In addition, a stressed climate and increasing pollution compound many other social problems, exacerbating inequities and underlying health conditions, and threatening livelihoods and lives,” said Anninos. “Abt’s multidisciplinary expertise is built for this complexity, and this report demonstrates the impact we are having.”

Driving Clean Energy

Abt is working with governments, utilities, and investors to craft policies and enable partnerships that increase penetration of renewables in energy systems, enhance the resilience of power infrastructure, and enable greater access to affordable, reliable clean energy that unlocks countries’ economic potential.

Climate Adaptation and Resilience

Abt is helping communities and countries understand the impacts and risks of climate change, equipping them to deal with this defining issue and strengthening adaptation and resilience planning around the world. We help clients integrate these responses across sectors, including housing, health, and social welfare programs.

Measuring and Mitigating Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Over the past decade, Abt’s work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has contributed to more accurate and transparent emissions accounting through powerful tools that actors at every level use to effectively measure and manage emissions.

NRDA

For more than 25 years, Abt has been a leader and innovator in the field of natural resource damage assessment (NRDA). We have assisted federal, state, and Tribal natural resource agencies with scientific, economic, legal, and strategic support on more than 150 NRDA cases across the U.S. and Canada.

Environmental Justice and Health

To ensure that poor environmental conditions no longer perpetuate health and income disparities, Abt experts are working with governments to improve air quality and access to safe drinking water, while reducing exposure to indoor toxic hazards and susceptibility to natural and manmade disasters

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

http://www.abtassociates.com



Eric Tischler Abt Associates eric_tischler@abtassoc.com