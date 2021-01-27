MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that it is broadening its portfolio of FICAM-(Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management) certified options for its Security Center Synergis™ access control system with support of Veridt Stealth access control readers.

Traditionally, the options for Federal Government organizations to replace a non-FICAM compliant system or to secure a new site were restricted to a limited choice of proprietary solutions. Because Security Center Synergis is a FICAM-approved open platform access control system, customers can choose from a range of nonproprietary choices to efficiently validate Personal Identity Verification (PIV, PIV-I, CAC, and TWIC) for federal employees and contractors.

“By bringing these new nonproprietary options to market with partners such as Veridt, HID, and Mercury, we are offering government customers a choice of simple-to-deploy and cost-effective solutions so that they can easily comply with FICAM requirements while leveraging the most robust and extensible software solution on the market,” said Justin Himelberger, Enterprise Systems Business Development Manager—Federal & DOD at Genetec.

Veridt Stealth Series™ readers provide a full complement of capability enabling identity and access management solutions for traditional and trusted PACS using PIV, TWIC, and CAC based credentials. This family of readers encompasses both biometric and non-biometric configurations while offering fixed, wireless, and mobile platforms. Veridt readers are well known for their compact design and operating capability in the harshest environments.

“We are pleased to work with Genetec to offer our joint US-Federal market customers FICAM-compliant solutions that will enable them to comply with the most stringent access and identity federal standards as well as the flexibility to maintain and protect their investment for years to come,” said Bryce Lamers, Director of Sales and Marketing at Veridt.

